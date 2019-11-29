Most of you who know me know that, other than being a police officer, I have spent most of my adult life as my own supervisor at different business ventures. After losing everything we had back in the recession, I had to go to work for a company and it was perfect. After a couple of years working, the business was sold to a large corporation and things seemed to fall apart overnight. I was fired for the first time in my life.
There was no reason, but I knew exactly why. I expressed my opinion regarding the use of God’s name in vain and the new supervisor was an atheist. Again, for those of you who know me, I have several friends who are agnostic and even atheist. My God teaches me to love everyone, but in this case, I felt that allowing the use of God’s name in vain continually, in front of me, was wrong and it was my duty to say something. I did and I was fired in a few hours.
I can’t explain the feeling I had, but I never worried. I had been through a lot but this time, I had a new friend. I was walking my new life with Jesus Christ. The moment I was fired, we started working on my wife’s little bakery business that she was doing as a hobby and, at that time, was bringing in a couple of hundred dollars a week. The business exploded and we couldn’t keep up with the phone calls. My salary was matched, and God added another forty thousand dollars on top of that the first year. We never missed my paycheck.
My point is to stay firm in your love and commitment to God and He will reward you. He will not let your dedication and hard work go to waste. He’ll give you a life that you cannot even imagine.
