INDIANAPOLIS – I must admit that while I prefer musicals to “straight” plays, I’m glad I recently attended Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias.”
Many are familiar with the storyline, which was the focus of a 1989 movie starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, among others.
Set in a rural Louisiana beauty shop in 1987, it’s a story about the friendships, trials, tribulations, loves, losses and lives of six Southern women.
Most of the show’s characters are onstage throughout the production and all deliver very solid performances.
The dialogue is witty, the pacing is good, and the characters are all well developed.
My girlfriend and I both enjoyed the show very much, and the southern inspired buffet was delicious!
“Steel Magnolias” is featured on the Beef & Boards stage through Feb. 2.
Tickets range from $47.50 to $72.50 and include a buffet, salad and fruit bar, and unlimited coffee, tea or lemonade. Adult beverages are also available. Parking is free.
For tickets, visit beefandboards.com or call the theatre’s box office at 317-872-9664.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is located at 9301 N. Michigan Road, on the northwest side of Indianapolis. It has been providing a year-round professional dinner theatre experience since 1973.
