The issues we face every day often become cumbersome and almost unmanageable until we realize there is a way to resolve those issues. Answers may not come overnight, but then neither did many of the problems we encounter.
As we are faced with the coronavirus issue that is moving throughout the world, we must keep ourselves focused on the most correct ways to do our part in helping prevent the virus from spreading. The COVID-19 has proven to be a difficult virus as there are no vaccines to protect our lives.
The methods given to us by the health officials is the best they can do for us and we must listen to what they are recommending for us to do such as, wash hands for at least 20 seconds and do it often, using hand sanitizer and limit our contact with others.
My wife works at a large local store and when she comes home the first thing she does is remove her clothing and put it in the washer and then get a shower. That was recommended by a health care professional. We are both is that older age category and I have an underlying health issue, which puts us on alert to follow the advice given. Never of us are alarmist, but we also know how to listen to wisdom.
Besides the coronavirus, our lives continue on and we are faced with other issues like unemployment due to the shutdowns. That will bring on stress, and stress has a way of attacking our immune systems if we fail to do anything about managing the stressors.
Here are 10 thoughts about dealing with issues. I hope this helps manage life better.
1. Believe that for every problem there is a solution.
2. Keep calm. Tension blocks the flow of thought.
3. Don’t try to force an answer. Keep your mind relaxed so the solution will open up and become clear.
4. Assemble all the facts impartially, impersonally and judicially.
5. List the facts on paper. This clarifies your thinking, bringing the various elements into an orderly system. You see just as you think.
6. Pray about your problem, affirming that God will flash illumination into your mind.
7. Believe in and seek God’s guidance on the promise of the 73rd Psalm: “Thou wilt guide me by thy counsel.”
8. Trust in the faculty of insight and intuition.
9. Go to church (when given the all-clear to do so) and let your subconscious work on the problem as you attune to the mood of worship. Creative spiritual thinking has amazing power to give the ‘right’ answers.
10. If you follow these steps faithfully, then the answer that develops in your mind is the right answer to your problem
I want to tell you that I am not the author of the above 10 steps and I don’t know who is, but I am thankful for them as I have enacted them many times and, they work! I believe these ten steps will help you also.
