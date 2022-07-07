I’m taking a bit of a break today, just sitting here jotting down a couple of things that has made me feel pretty good.
Thanks to Facebook I’ve been lucky to have been able to see little ones grow from birth to the present. Some of them are getting old enough to be in grade school. It is such a pleasure to see how they have grown, got their first tooth, took their first steps, learned to walk, laugh out loud, love their pets and on and on. Sometimes a parent will show some special occasion in Sunday School or school, or I can see them dressed for First Communion and so on. There are things I can’t stand about Facebook, but seeing little ones growing up makes up for it.
That reminds me of a special group of little ones at my church that I have seen so little that they wouldn’t know who I am when they do see me. Doesn’t matter though because I have seen them in photographs. I watch the Sunday morning service at First Presbyterian Church on the Internet. Many churches in our county are doing that these days and what a great idea it is. That’s only the church service, of course. The kids classes aren’t on there. That’s fine though, because they think about (with help from the adult leaders, of course) some of us who may find it hard to get up and go out early.
One time the kids in the Sunday School class who are still quite young made a card for me and sent it in the mail. It was a wonderful surprise, and a few weeks later I sent them something that I hoped they would like. Then for Easter I received another card that the little ones had made. The inside showed the kids and teacher, in several photographs, as they were making the cards.
I can tell you that it was something never even imagined before. No kidding. Have you ever seen a painting done using things like Cool Whip? The card they sent for Easter was a painting on the front of the card that was made from Cool Whip and food coloring. There was a bit of glitter on it that was made from Fruit Loops! Now that card sits on the table next to my chair and I use it as a coaster for my glass of tea. And the front or inside of the card isn’t damaged one little bit. It is called Fully Edible Art so if the kids making it puts their finger in their mouth it won’t hurt them a bit. And it cheers me up pretty good, I can tell you.
One day one of our pastors called to ask if he could stop over for a minute. Sure, I told him. He came bringing a cloth sack with ferns and leaves on it. Inside was a round piece of stiff cardboard that had places where a person can lift up the top layer and use the various tiny colored bits on the sticky surface. Using the colors one can make a colorful trinket. I worked on it right away and got the lovely thing pictured. Also in the bag were lengths of several fabrics that I will make something with soon. Another was the church bulletins for six weeks. So I know what the sermons will be about sooner than those who attend church. Of course, they couldn’t drag the subject of the sermon out of me. Other goodies were included in the bag.
See, it’s what I tell anyone who will listen. It’s not bad at all being old. There are some advantages that are pretty special. Sure, health might be a problem, but seeing little kids learning new things and sharing is great.
