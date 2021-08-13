Then he said to the man, “Stretch out your hand.” So he stretched it out and it was completely restored, just as sound as the other.
– Matthew 12:13
Jesus was in the Temple or church on Sabbath. Under the Jewish laws, no one was supposed to do any work on the Sabbath. It was meant to be a day of rest and reflection for the Jews.
So, when a man with a withered hand shows up, all of the religious leaders look to Jesus. They want to know if He’s going to heal this man or wait until another day to perform the miracle.
But Jesus asks another question: “Which is lawful on the Sabbath: to do good or to do evil, to save life or to kill?”
When silence is the only answer from the religious leaders, Jesus turns to the man. “Stretch out your hand,” He commands and instantly, the man is healed.
Sometimes, God speaks and healing comes instantly. But sometimes, God asks us to take action first. It might be that God wants you to write a letter to an estranged family member or seek counseling for your depression. If you feel God is telling you to “stretch out your hand” then do it, whatever that may look like.
God, please give me the courage and faith to “stretch out my hand.” Show me what You want me to do so that I can honor You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
