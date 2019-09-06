Normally, I’m not a superstitious sort of a person. But then again there is a good case to be made that I am really not normal.
Several things happened this past week emphasizing this feeling of mine, and I am not at all convinced that it is simply coincidental.
It all started when the computer at the church was viciously attacked by a computer virus. Who do you call when your computer has a virus? And, what in the world is a virus doing inside my computer? Doesn’t it have something better to do?
I do not know all that is associated with this computer business but I do know the outcome of a computer virus. I was merrily working along on my keyboard when suddenly, out of nowhere (what is cyberspace anyway) my computer screen began to disintegrate before my eyes. By the time I had closed my mouth the whole business was over.
Then I had a brilliant idea. Actually, I am not sure it was a brilliant idea because I get so few ideas they all seem brilliant. I remembered something on the computer called the “restore point.”
After some finagling with the thingamajig (pardon the technical terms) I managed to find the Restore Point and in a few minutes, voilà (pardon my French), the computer was back to where it was before the virus hit it. I do not know how it works, all I know is it worked and I was elated.
I was back to my work schedule and quite pleased with myself and was riding pretty high when suddenly the lights flickered and then went out completely. There was no electricity in the church building.
It was my privilege to call our friendly energy company and request a service call. To my delight within an hour, the service truck from the electric company arrived on the scene. After a thorough investigation, the repairman discovered the trouble. I was rather worried that there was a major problem inside the church building that would cost thousands of dollars to repair.
But I was to be delighted for the second time that day when the repairman informed me of the nature of the trouble. It seems the trouble was on the outside of the building. As everyone knows, that is the responsibility of the electric company.
The problem turned out to be of the varmint kind. A nut-challenged squirrel had eaten through one of the major electric lines on the outside of the building thus cutting off all electricity from going inside the building.
“Here’s your problem, Rev,” the repairman said with a big grin smeared on his face. With that, he held up a nicely fried squirrel.
With the electric back on and at my computer purring like a kitten, I thought of a verse of Scripture. ''And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.'' (Romans 8:28 KJV).
Sometimes little things can frustrate us. But no person is defined by any one day or one incident. These little problems are usually temporary and serve only as a reminder that we are not in charge of anything at all.
Does anybody have a recipe for fried squirrel?
