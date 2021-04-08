CARTHAGE - The past year has presented quite a few challenges for the Carthage Police Department including the same issues bigger cities deal with such as vandalism, burglaries, domestic calls, and traffic enforcement.
However, taking care of local law enforcement has been more challenging due to transportation issues. Only having two cars at the disposal of our seven person police department was difficult, but then the Tahoe SUV once driven by Police Chief Dan Baker was destroyed in a head-on crash (the chief was OK, and the other driver was at fault). Then the 2013 Crown Vic squad car, that was already in need of mechanical repairs, had to be retired due to safety issues.
Local citizen Mike Wilson, founder of the Carthage Coalition and Carthage Police Department administrator Chris Brooks, found a way to help the CPD in a big way. Previously, the Carthage Coalition had success with a fundraiser for the police department with the goal of buying the department tasers. They felt that the town had rallied behind their efforts before and would help again if asked, so the idea of a GoFundMe page was born.
Local news even covered the plea for help. Brooks oversaw a GoFundMe account which would eventually help them buy a police car. To purchase a new vehicle and outfit it with the necessary tools such as lights, siren, computer mount, rifle mount, graphics, and a new radio, the cost would be about $52,000. While the fund did not raise that much, people opened their hearts and more importantly their wallets to help.
Local, state, and even out of state citizen donations were made. The Connersville PD even donated one of their police cars to the cause. Enough money was collected to purchase a 2014 Ford Explorer which was presented to the Town Board March 31. Carthage PD is now back in business with two fully functioning police cars thanks to hundreds of behind the scene hours by several dedicated citizens and the generosity of those who donated funds.
This is one more reason I am so proud to be part of this small town. There was a need and the people of Carthage stepped up and made things right. Seeing a problem is easy, doing what it takes to fix it takes a lot of work. I would personally like to thank the Carthage Coalition, the Connersville PD, the Carthage PD, and all those who donated for all they have done for the betterment of our community.
