GREENSBURG – This is summer, so weather is always a subject to talk about. We need rain and maybe a little cooler weather, but we take what we get and be happy. That just means I have to water flowers every day. Since we don’t have a garden, we don’t need to worry about that this time.
We visited a couple of Farmer’s Markets recently. It is a good way to get fresh fruit and vegetables for the summer and also to preserve some for this winter. Our local Farmer’s Market does a great job. We liked the drive thru and, of course, I am always looking for a bargain. I just wanted a few green beans and maybe a few extra to can a few jars , but I bought a half bushel because it was the best price. The beans were very good, no bug bites and very clean. So, Charles and I were busy for a couple of days. I now have 30 pints of green beans for winter. I have always enjoyed canning. It is always nice to see those fruit shelves full and ready for winter. I also canned several cans of peaches. Now it is time to think about some relish and pickles and maybe some jam or jelly.
We are lucky to have several markets, orchards and berry patches in the area. It is really easier to buy the produce than to weed the garden, which we have done for many years.
Here are a few recipes I think you may want to try!
Tuna on a Shoestring
1 (6 1/2 oz.) can of tuna, drained
1 c. shredded carrots
1 c. sliced celery
1/4 c. minced onion
3/4 c. mayonnaise
1 (14 oz.) can of shoestring potatoes
Fresh parsley for garnish
In a large bowl, separate tuna into chunks. Add carrots, celery, onion and mayonnaise. Toss until tuna is well coated. Cover and chill. Just before serving fold in shoestring potatoes. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Tomato Cheese Chicken
1/2 c. flavored bread crumbs
2 whole chicken breasts, boned, halved and flattened
2 tsp. olive oil
2 tomatoes, sliced
1/4 tsp. dried basil, or chopped fresh basil leaves
4 slices provolone cheese
In a flat dish, press crumbs into chicken on both sides. Grease a large oven-proof casserole dish. Lay chicken in casserole and top with tomato slices. Sprinkle tomatoes with basil. Top with provolone cheese and garnish with chopped parsley. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
Easy Zucchini Blender Pie
3 c. cooked and mashed zucchini
1 stick of butter or margarine
1/4 c. sugar
4 eggs
2 T. flour
2 T. lemon flavoring
2 T. coconut flavoring
2 tsp. vanilla
1 9-Inch pie shell, unbaked
Put all ingredients in a blender; blend well and pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for about 55 minutes or until knife inserted into center comes out clean.
Blackberry-Mango Crumble
4 c. cubed peeled mangoes
4 c. fresh blackberries
1 T. lime juice
1/2 c. sugar
1/4 c. cornstarch
Dash of salt
Topping
1/2 c. quick oats
1/4 c. chopped pecans
1/4 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. coconut
2 T. flour
1 T. grated lime zest
Dash of salt
1/4 c cold butter, cubed
Toss mangoes and blackberries with lime juice. In a small bowl, mix sugar, cornstarch and salt; add to fruit and toss. Put in a greased 11 by 7 inch baking dish. In a small bowl, mix topping ingredients and cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over fruit. Bake until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown 35 to 40 minutes. Makes 8 servings.
(I found this recipe for Rhubarb Ice Cream so I just had to try it. We like rhubarb most any way.)
Rhubarb Ice Cream
3 c. sliced fresh rhubarb
2 c. sugar
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 c. heavy whipping cream
In an ungreased 13 by 9 inch baking pan, combine rhubarb and sugar; toss to combine. Bake in a 375 degree oven covered for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender. Stir occasionally and cool. Place rhubarb mixture in a blender, cover and process until pureed. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate covered until cold. Stir lemon juice into rhubarb. Beat cream until stiff peaks form; fold into rhubarb mixture. Put in a shallow freezer container. Freeze 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Freeze covered overnight or until firm.
