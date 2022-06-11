FRANKLIN COUNTY – Readers of all ages are invited to explore the depths of the ocean this year as the Franklin County Public Library District presents “Oceans of Possibilities” as this year’s Summer Reading Program theme.
FCPLD will kick-off its Summer Reading Program from 3 to 5 p.m. June 17 with a carnival at both Brookville and Laurel libraries.
Everyone is invited to come have some fun and sign up for the Summer Reading Program. There will be carnival games including a pop toss, duck pond, gone fishing and more! Both locations will also have a photo booth, yard games, sand art, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy.
The Summer Reading Program is a six-week reading program open to all ages, and participants do not need to be residents of Franklin County or have a library card to participate. The program runs from June 17 until July 30 at 3 p.m.
Children, teens and adults will each have four levels they can complete and fill out accompanying reading logs. Once the first reading log is completed, logs are submitted back to the library where participants get an incentive prize, four tickets, and they will receive the next reading log. The tickets will be used for door prize drawings. Door prize winners will be drawn August 2.
There are four levels of incentive prizes, and they range from books to ocean-themed embroidered keychains and bookmarks to Skyline certificates. FCPLD is also offering a wide variety of prizes this year such as movies for all ages, day passes for the Heap/Hofer Town Aquatic Center, a desktop mini-fridge and crafting kits, to name a few. The prizes will be on display in the libraries for everyone to see.
FCPLD will also be putting on various programs throughout the summer that everyone is welcome to attend. Those wishing to attend programs do not have to be participating in the Summer Reading Program.
Upcoming events include Ocean STEM Day from 1 to 3 p.m. June 21 at Brookville Library and June 24 at Laurel Library and a Shipwreck Dig from 2 to 3 p.m. June 28 at Brookville Library and July 1 at Laurel Library.
For more information about FCPLD programming and events, visit fclibraries.org or like and follow the library's page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.