This weekend we celebrate July 4th. The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776. It was signed by 56 persons representing the 13 states. It was declared a federal holiday in 1870. Fireworks have been a tradition on the 4th since 1777. Two of the original signers have become presidents: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. As we celebrate this year let us pray for peace and for everyone to work together for a better country.
Extension Homemakers events coming up are Fall Madison District Day in Ripley County on August 18 and the Madison District Retreat on September 22 at St. Mary’s Church in Greensburg. If interested in attending either of these events call Marilyn Davis at 812-614-1902 or call the Extension Office for details and registration. Also, our Fall Achievement Night is scheduled for October 20 at the Greensburg Adult Center
This is getting to be the season for fresh garden vegetables and getting to the Farmers Market to buy some of their produce. Here are a few recipes using fresh vegetables.
Fresh Corn Casserole
8 slices of bacon
8 ears fresh corn, cut from cob
1 c. chopped green pepper
1/2 c. chopped onions
1 tsp.salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
3 fresh tomatoes, peeled and sliced
Fry bacon until crisp, drain. In the same skillet, pour off all but 2 T. of drippings. Add corn, peppers and onions. Saute 5 minutes. Crumble bacon, salt, pepper and mustard in a small bowl. In a greased 2 quart casserole, layer 1/2 of corn mixture, 1/2 of bacon mixture, and 1/2 of the tomatoes. Repeat layers. Bake uncovered 35 minutes. Makes 8 servings.
Cucumber Salad
1 large cucumber
1/2 T. minced onion
1 clove garlic,minced
1 T. chopped parsley
1 tsp. sugar
2 T vinegar
1 T. oil
1 T. sour cream
Peel and slice cucumber thinly. Put into a bowl and salt lightly. Let stand 1 hour then press between your hands to press out all the water. Put slices in a bowl and add remaining vegetables. Sprinkle with paprika and serve.
Basil Carrots
1 1/2 lbs carrots
1/2 c. firmly packed, minced, fresh basil leaves
1/4 c. olive oil
1;/2 tsp. salt
Pare carrots quarter lengthwise and cut into 1 1/2 inch strips. Boil 10 minutes in salted water until barely tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Pat dry. In another skillet, saute carrots, basil, and salt in oil, stirring until well coated and heated through. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Zippy Green Beans
4 c. fresh or frozen green beans, cut in 2-inch pieces
2 slices of bacon, diced
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/2 c. apple juice
3 T. sugar
3 T. vinegar
dash of salt
2 tsp. cornstarch
1 T. water.
In a saucepan, cover beans with water and cook 8 to 10 minutes until crisp-tender. In a skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain. Reserve 1 tsp. grease in skillet and saute onion until tender. Add juice, sugar and vinegar. Combine cornstarch and cold water until smooth; add to skillet and bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Drain beans; top with onion mixture; sprinkle with bacon and toss to coat. Makes 6 servings.
4th of July Frozen Dessert
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/3 c. lemon juice
2 tsp. lemon zest
2 c. plain yogurt
2 c. miniature marshmallows
1/2 c. chopped nuts
1 c. fresh sliced strawberries
1 c fresh blueberries
Combine milk, lemon juice, zest. Stir in yogurt, marshmallows and nuts. Spread half into a 11 by 7 inch dish. Sprinkle with half the strawberries and blueberries. Cover with remaining yogurt mixture; top with remaining berries. Cover and freeze until firm. Remove from freezer 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.
