Summer is here, hot weather and all. The fields of golden wheat are about ready for harvest and most of the crops are looking good. We have been very fortunate in regard to the storms in our area. It is time to start to think about filling that freezer or filling the canning jars that were emptied over the winter.
We are getting peaches again this year from the New Point Fire Department, and I am also planning to go to the Farmers Market for tomatoes and green beans. I don’t think my two tomato plants are going to give me any extra to can. My plants do have a couple of green tomatoes on already.
Of course, this is the time of the year for church festivals and other 4th of July events. I hope everyone is safe when using fireworks and going swimming and other summer events. And, it will be fair times before we are ready. I hope everyone is getting their Open Class exhibits ready so we can have a nice show. If you are still interested in helping with the Open Class just call the Extension office. They will appreciate your help.
I will give you some recipes using fresh peaches and other fruits.
Gourmet Chicken Salad with Fresh Peaches
2 c. chicken, cooked and cubed
3/4 c. celery, chopped
3/4 c. white seedless grapes
3/4 c. peeled and cubed fresh peaches
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/2 c. sour cream
Salt to taste
Fresh peach slices
Parsley
Lightly toss chicken, celery, grapes and peaches together. Mix mayonnaise, sour cream and pour over salad. Add salt and mix gently. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. Garnish with fresh peach slices and parsley. Makes 6 servings.
Fresh Peach Cake
1 pkg. yellow or white cake mix
1 1/2 c. sugar
4 T. flour
4 c. chopped peaches
1/2 c. water
8 oz. sour cream
12 oz. carton of whipped topping
Mix cake according to package directions using 2 9-inch round pans. Split into 4 layers after cake is cool. Combine sugar, flour, peaches and water. Cook over low heat until thick; remove from heat and cool completely. Assemble cake by placing first layer on platter, top with 1/3 of peach mixture, then 1/3 of sour cream. Repeat layers and finish with 4th layer of cake. Frost cake with whipped topping and refrigerate.
Crusty Peach Cobbler
3 c. sliced fresh peaches
1/4 c. sugar
1 T. lemon juice
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 tsp. almond extract
Arrange peaches in a greased 8-inch square baking pan. Sprinkle mixture with mixture of sugar, lemon juice, peel and extract. Heat oven to 400 degrees while making shortcake.
Shortcake
1 1/2 c. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
3 tsp. baking powder
3 T. sugar, divided
1/3 c. shortening
1/2 c. milk
1 egg, well beaten
Mix together flour, salt, baking powder, and 1 T. sugar; cut in shortening until mixture is like course crumbs. Add milk and egg at once. Stir until flour is moistened. Spread dough over hot peaches. Sprinkle with remaining sugar and bake at 400 degrees for about 40 minutes or until nicely browned.
Peach Crumb Pie
4 c. fresh sliced peaches
2 1/2 T. minute tapioca
3/4 c. sugar
1 T. lemon juice
Dash of salt
Crumbs
1/3 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. flour
teaspoon of cinnamon
2 T. butter
Unbaked pie shell
Mix peaches, tapioca, sugar, lemon juice and salt. Let stand at least 5 minutes. Spoon into a 9-inch unbaked pie shell and sprinkle with crumbs. Bake At 400 for 10 minutes then bake for 30 to 35 minutes at 350 degrees.
Ice Box Peach Jam
2 1/2 c. peaches – chopped or ground with 2 T. lemon juice
5 c. sugar
3/4 c. water
1 box Sure-Jell fruit pectin
Add sugar to peaches and let stand 10 minutes. In a small pan, mix water and Sure-Jell then boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add this to the fruit mixture and continue stirring for 3 minutes. Ladle into screw-top jars or plastic containers with snap lids. Makes 5 cups. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours to set. Refrigerate; extra can be frozen.
The juice from peaches makes a wonderful moisturizer, and it can be found in many brands of cosmetics.
