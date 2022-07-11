RUSHVILLE - Over the last couple of weeks, I have never seen more consternation over a decision handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States than their decision about the case of Roe vs. Wade. The problem, in my opinion, is that lots of people simply don’t understand what happened.
Let’s start by reviewing what the 10th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States says that is central to this issue. It says, precisely, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” That is the one sentence in the Constitution that is controlling in this contentious issue. Nothing else matters. People certainly are entitled to their opinions about the abortion debate, but none of that, none of those opinions, have anything to do with the decision made by the Supreme Court.
Here’s what the 10th Amendment means put in simple terms: “The 10th Amendment says that the Federal Government only has those powers delegated in the Constitution. If it isn't listed, it belongs to the states or to the people. The Tenth Amendment was intended to confirm the understanding of the people at the time the Constitution was adopted, that powers not granted to the United States were reserved to the States or to the people. The Constitution grants the federal government certain powers, and the Tenth Amendment reminds us that any powers not granted to the federal government ‘are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.’”
For example, the Constitution grants to the federal government the following powers: “To declare war, print paper money and mint coinage, issue regulations to control foreign trade and the trade carried out between the states, run a postal service, and control the granting of patents.” The Constitution says absolutely nothing about reproductive rights or restrictions. Therefore, all the Supreme Court did was declare that the issue of abortion should be decided by the various states. Why? Because there is nothing in the Constitution of the United States that grants the power to do anything about the abortion issue to the federal government; therefore, deciding the questions regarding abortion are reserved to the States.
Here is an easy-to-understand example of how the 10th Amendment works: the state of Indiana can regulate its own school system, but it can’t declare war on France. Other examples of the things the states can do include establish traffic laws, collect local taxes, issue licenses such as driver's licenses and marriage licenses, hold elections, regulate commerce within the state, build and maintain roads and schools, regulate police and fire departments, and establish local business laws. But the essential point still is that the Constitution does not directly or indirectly give the power to regulate abortions to the federal government; therefore, if abortions are to be regulated at all it’s up to the states to do it. That is all the recent decision by the Supreme Court said.
There have been other times when the Supreme Court has corrected earlier decisions it has made. In point of fact, the Supreme Court has overturned precedents dozens of times in the past 60 years. As of 2018, the Supreme Court has overruled more than 300 of its own cases since the 10th Amendment was passed in 1791. So, it is not unheard of for the Supreme Court to overrule itself.
What the states will do regarding abortion will vary from state to state, but the point is the Supreme Court did not ban abortions and the states have not banned abortions. But what the states will do is really up to the state legislatures, like the Indiana General Assembly which is made up of people we elect and people we know. So, the whole question about abortion in this state is now in the hands of the people we elect to the state General Assembly.
I hope it is a little clearer now what the decision by the Supreme Court did. What it did not do was ban abortions or, on the other hand, make them legal all the way up to partial-birth abortions. I hope it is also clear that I am not stating an opinion on this hot topic one way or the other. That is not the purpose of this week’s column. I am simply trying to make clear what lots of people don’t seem to understand. Keep in mind that no one has to have an abortion under any circumstances, but for those who choose to have one, here is the law in Indiana: “Abortion is legal up to 22 weeks in Indiana. New 2021 laws put in place in the state require an ultrasound be done and shown to the patient 18 plus hours before the procedure, as well as state mandated counseling for the patient. If the patient seeking an abortion is a minor, they must receive parental consent before moving forward.”
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.