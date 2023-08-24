GREENSBURG – I am excited about what I’m sharing today. Jeff Martin, born and raised in Decatur County and now living elsewhere, has never forgotten the people where he grew up. Over the years he has given me several good ideas for a story. Last week, he told me about an event that happened in Columbus and wondered if it might be an idea for us one day – maybe next year. It could involve Decatur County Historical Society members, the Tree County Players, and anyone else who might be interested. Since the Columbus event at least two other nearby cities have embraced this idea, and some in other states.
Jeff wrote: “The Columbus chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) recently had the “talking tombstones” program which was such a success in Columbus that people in Madison have asked them to come down and do the same at Springdale Cemetery on Oct. 14 (4 to 6 p.m.). Since this event will be on Saturday, perhaps some people in the Decatur County Historical Society will attend and catch the spirit of what can be performed at South Park Cemetery.”
He continues, “ Might I suggest this initially be a winter project for public presentation in the spring? In thinking longer-term, this kind of thing could be a community project in July 2026, when the nation celebrates 250 years.
“The real lesson of history is that ordinary people have as much contribution to the American experience as the noted leaders. Ulysses Grant made his decisions as a general and later as president, it was the common foot soldier who enacted them. Dwight Eisenhower acknowledged that D-Day was a “sergeant’s battle.”
Reading and imagining what such a program could be like here. Since Jeff mentioned the Columbus “Talking Tombstones” event I checked with The Republic there to see what a reporter for that paper wrote. Reporter Brian Blair wrote a great story titled, “Historical Society launching Talking Tombstones Thursday.” It was written in May of this year.
Blair wrote: “Bartholomew County Historical Society’s inaugural Talking Tombstones fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at about 30 various gravesites of area settlers and notables ranging from Cummins Inc. founder Clessie Cummins to longtime arts supporter and preservationist Elsie Sweeney, who helped restore the Bartholomew County Courthouse.
“The performers, dressed in period clothing, will speak for a few minutes each as those citizens and others as a way of literally bringing history to life. There may be time for questions as well, according to organizers. Tickets are $15, 5 and under free. Talking Tombstones 2023 was a fundraiser for the Bartholomew County Historical Society!”
That really got me thinking. Who do you suppose Decatur County residents would choose to talk as if he or she is the person buried there? Jeff suggested that Ira Grover might be one. It doesn’t need to be only veterans, although we would want some. How about Sarah Hendricks, we have never heard how she felt coming to new territory.
How about a young person or two who died in his or her teens or early 20s. What would that person think of us and what we’ve done with the world he or she hoped to live in? Maybe Mary Lois Ainsworth Burney? How about Walter Lowe, who could talk about modern day newspapers, or Elizabeth Finneran, or – say, you know that we have the wife of an Indiana governor in South Park. It could be any of our cemeteries; South Park is the largest but there’s Kingston, Millhousen, Springhill, Clarksburg, St. Mary’s, Westport and St. Paul. Or maybe do two or three cemeteries.
I do hope others will be enthused about this idea!
