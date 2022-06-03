GREENSBURG - Tree County Players has announced the cast for their summer production of "Guys and Dolls," slated to open in late June.
The Damon Runyon classic is scheduled for six performances at the Main Street Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street: 7 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25; and 2 p.m. June 19 and 26.
"Guys and Dolls" is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings that include a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but.
Set in the '40s in Manhattan, it's the story of con man Nathan Detroit (played by Matt Diehl) and his efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, crap game.
When their trusty venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to quickly find a new home for his game, but he doesn’t have the dough to secure the one location he finds.
Enter Sky Masterson (Dan Borns), a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.
Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take the “doll” of Nathan’s choosing with him on a date to Havana, Cuba. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown (Karen Matthews), head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission. Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself!
Some popular songs from the production include "A Bushel and a Peck" and "Luck Be a Lady."
Reserved seating tickets can be purchased online at https://www.treecountyplayers.com/ under the Now Showing tab or by calling 812-222-4766.
"Guys and Dolls" cast
Nicely-Nicely Johnson - Sean Durbin
Benny Southstreet - Michael Bejil
Sarah Brown - Karen Matthews
Arvida Abernathy - Angie Green
Agatha - Sierra Kalli
Calvin - Brady Diehl
Martha - Natalie Smiley
Angie the Ox/Waiter - Bob Tryon
Harry the Horse - Corden Simmonds
Nathan Detroit - Matt Diehl
Miss Adelaide - Amy Borns
Sky Masterson 0 Dan Borns
Joey Biltmore/Master of Ceremonies - Tom Fleming
General Matilda B Cartwright - Sue Menefee
Big Jule - Adam Hungate
Mim _ Rylee Grimes
Allison - Paje Smiley
Ferguson - Sophia Sullivan
Vernon - Mary Schwering
Ensemble - Zeke Borns
Ensemble - Jakob Sullivan
