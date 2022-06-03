guysanddolls.jpg
GREENSBURG - Tree County Players has announced the cast for their summer production of "Guys and Dolls," slated to open in late June. 

The Damon Runyon classic is scheduled for six performances at the Main Street Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street: 7 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25; and 2 p.m. June 19 and 26.

"Guys and Dolls" is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings that include a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but.

Set in the '40s in Manhattan, it's the story of con man Nathan Detroit (played by Matt Diehl) and his efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, crap game.

When their trusty venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to quickly find a new home for his game, but he doesn’t have the dough to secure the one location he finds.

Enter Sky Masterson (Dan Borns), a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.

Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take the “doll” of Nathan’s choosing with him on a date to Havana, Cuba. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown (Karen Matthews), head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission. Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself!

Some popular songs from the production include "A Bushel and a Peck" and "Luck Be a Lady."

Reserved seating tickets can be purchased online at https://www.treecountyplayers.com/ under the Now Showing tab or by calling 812-222-4766.

"Guys and Dolls" cast

Nicely-Nicely Johnson - Sean Durbin

Benny Southstreet - Michael Bejil

Sarah Brown - Karen Matthews

Arvida Abernathy - Angie Green

Agatha - Sierra Kalli

Calvin - Brady Diehl

Martha - Natalie Smiley

Angie the Ox/Waiter - Bob Tryon

Harry the Horse - Corden Simmonds

Nathan Detroit - Matt Diehl

Miss Adelaide - Amy Borns

Sky Masterson 0 Dan Borns

Joey Biltmore/Master of Ceremonies - Tom Fleming

General Matilda B Cartwright - Sue Menefee

Big Jule - Adam Hungate

Mim _ Rylee Grimes

Allison - Paje Smiley

Ferguson - Sophia Sullivan 

Vernon - Mary Schwering

Ensemble - Zeke Borns 

Ensemble - Jakob Sullivan

