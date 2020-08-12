The monsoon season is here again. The weather man is saying there is a chance of rain for the next week, and my dad always said if it rains on Monday it will rain three days that week. That may prove true if the weatherman is right on his forecast.
The crops are sure looking good, at least in my neighborhood. The garden is beginning to overproduce, so I’m in the preserving mode. I just took a canner of tomatoes off the stove and they look good so far. I am listening for the “ping” that says they are sealing. I was out of whole tomatoes, so these and one more canner will be enough for this year. I am nearly out of green beans on the shelves, so will have to do a few canners of them to make it through the winter.
It is rewarding to hear from my granddaughter that she is carrying on the family tradition. She made a batch of my good sweet pickles, the kind that take a couple weeks to do, and they turned out really good. Then she and her mother were canning green beans. I guess my example was a good one.
I enjoyed Pat Smith’s column about the shivarees that used to take place whenever a couple got married. It brought back memories of about 60 years when we were taken to the square with a wheelbarrow and a lot of people watching him pushing me. It was embarrassing, to say the least. I think that is one tradition that has passed, and I’m glad!
Here are a few recipes you might enjoy.
CUCUMBER, TOMATO, AND ONION SALAD
2 large cucumbers, peeled and chopped
1 large onion, chopped
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup cilantro or parsley
1/4 cup oil
1/8 cup vinegar
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Sugar and salt to taste
Place all ingredients in a large bowl; toss well and chill 2 hours before serving.
PASTA SALAD
1 16-ounce box tri-color pasta
Halved cherry tomatoes
Diced Monterrey Jack cheese
Diced cucumber
Chopped bell pepper
Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta, drain, rinse,and cool. Add the remaining ingredients. Pour Italian dressing over salad, enough to moisten. Chill and serve.
CHEDDAR POTATO BAKE
1 can Cheddar cheese soup
1/3 cup sour cream or plain yogurt
1/4 cup chopped onion
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cups stiff mashed potatoes
Crumb topping:
2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter,melted
1 teaspoon garlic powder
In 1 1/2quart casserole dish, combine soup, sour cream, onion, salt and pepper. Stir in potatoes until blended.. In a small bowl, combine topping ingredients. Sprinkle over potatoes and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees or until hot and bubbling. Sprinkle with shredded cheese and sliced onion if desired.
SCALLOPED CABBAGE
1 medium head cabbage
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 small jar cheese spread
2 cups cracker crumbs
1 stick butter or margarine
Cook and drain cabbage. Add soup and cheese. Melt butter and mix with crackers. Layer cabbage and crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
GERMAN ZUCCHINI
1 small zucchini, cubed
1 onion, sliced
1 green pepper, cubed
1 tablespoon oil
3 teaspoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1/3 cup catsup
Stir-fry zucchini, onions, and green pepper in oil until transparent. Mix lemon juice, brown sugar, and catsup and pour onto vegetables. Simmer until tender and crisp.
