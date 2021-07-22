On behalf of the Extension Homemakers, I want to thank everyone for exhibiting in the open-class at the fair. It was great to see so many nice exhibits from throughout Decatur County. We also need to thank the ladies for all their hard work in setting up and helping with the judging and watching the building during fair week.
One thing we didn't have this year was the food auction since we did have any food classes. Hope we can have them next year. Instead, we had a Silent Auction. Several of our ladies volunteer to make baked and or crafted items for the auction. It netted the Homemakers more than $600. Thanks again for everyone's hard work.
There are a couple of events coming up.
- Council meeting Aug, 2
- Madison District Day Aug, 24
- Madison District Retreat Sept. 22-23. More details as time goes.
It is great to have the Farmers Market and other local orchards to buy fresh fruit and vegetables. I got some more green beans this week and they were as usual and I also bought several quarts of fresh blackberries. I bought them already picked, I thought that a lot easier and of course I made a fresh blackberry pie and froze the rest.
As I was looking for some other recipes I found some interesting facts about blackberries. One cup of berries contain only about 62 calories. They contain antioxidants that help to fight cancer causing free radicals. Blackberries are one of the most cancer fighting berries of them all by almost 40 percent. They are one of the few fruits that contain Vitamin E. They also help strengthen blood vessels, protect eyesight and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Here a couple of recipes using blackberries.
Easy blackberry cobbler
4 c. fresh berries
1 T. lemon juice
1 large egg
1 c. sugar
1 c. flour
6 T. melted butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place blackberries in lightly greased 8 x 8 in. square baking dish; sprinkle with lemon juice. Stir together egg, sugar and flour in a medium bowl until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle over fruit Drizzle melted butter over topping and bake at 375 degrees for 35 min or until lightly browned and bubbly. Let stand 10 min. and serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream. Makes 6 servings
Single serve Blackberry Crisp
2 1/2 c. fresh berries
2 T. sugar
1/4 c. flour
1/4 c. old fashioned oats uncooked
1/4 c. brown suga
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
pinch of salt
2 T. butter
2 T. chopped nuts
Stir together the berries, white sugar and half the flour ( 1/8 th) cup. For the topping stir together the other half of the flour, nuts, oats, cinnamon and brown sugar. Use your hands to work in 2 T. of butter into mixture. Place 5 small 4 oz. ramekins on a baking sheet and spray with cooking oil. Spoon the blackberry mixture evenly into the 5 ramekins. Top each with some of the topping. Bake at 375 degrees for about 25 min.
Sour Cream Green Beans (sounded good with some fresh green beans)
2 lbs geen beans
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1 T. chopped parsley
2 T. melted butter
2 T. flour
2 T. grated lemon rind
salt and pepper to taste
1 c. lite sour cream
1 c. butter bread crumbs
Cook beans in lightly salted water until tender; drain and set aside. Saute onions and parsley in butter. Reduce heat; and add flour, lemon rind, salt and pepper. Stir until bubbly. Combine beans and sour cream; stir well/ Pour into a greased baking dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs. Bake at 350 for 20 min.
With the weather so hot, I remembered this frozen fruit recipe that I had not made in a long time.
Frozen Fruit
2 c, hot water
2 c. sugar
1 -6 oz. can frozen orange juice
1 - 10 oz. jar of Maraschino cherries - juice and all
2 chopped bananas
2 T. lemon juice
1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple undrained
Dissolve sugar in hot water, add remaining ingredients and stir to combine. put in freezer in a 1/2 gallon container and stir several times while freezing.
