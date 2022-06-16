Would anyone, who had the chance to see it, disagree that the parade Saturday was extraordinary? My family came from Louisville, South Carolina and Tennessee and they were simply amazed that a “small town” could hold such a colossal parade. It was a proud moment!
How did John Pratt do it? Well, as usual, John give others the credit saying how grateful he was to Mary Lou Davis and Natalie Mooreman for organizing those “past and present royalty.” It was great seeing all of the “past and present royalty.”
John Pratt said, “The one who I could not have done the parade without him was Merrill Smith. As my co-chair, he took care of all contacts with police, fire, street department, EMTs, and all of the volunteers involved in lining up the parade. Plus he added numerous float participants. I cannot say enough at how amazing Merrill and Mary Lou are.”
I remember thinking as we traveled along that those mentioned by John were indeed there to guide and help those watching, and those in the long 102 parade units and wondering how it was decided who was at this or that street. They did an excellent job, as usual. Ahead of the car I was riding in was a very old green Ford truck that I thought might be the one the St. Paul Museum has, but Adrian Scripture said no, the one in front of us was a couple years older. And, the county museum on Franklin Street had a fine display. Mayor Marsh was in front of us with that truck and several helpers.
And then along we came, Adrian Scripture driving his 1997 Plymouth Prowler with me in the passenger seat looking mighty proud. Adrian said his Prowler only has 4,300 miles on it. It was, he said, the first year in production and it only came in the “plumb purple” color. It was one of 457 built in 1997. Adrian has driven me in three parades and I surely do appreciate him and his elegant cars.
How about Maurice Brown who had heard of the Simplicity automobile that was built here in 1904. Mr. Brown just set about bringing it back for a visit, which I am sure was no easy task. I could hardly believe it when hearing that and so excited about having the opportunity to see it. I had heard of that grand automobile but never thought I’d have a chance to see it. As Josie Clark mentioned in her story about it for the Daily News, I did write about it some years ago but didn’t see it.
What a treat Mr. Brown gave us. And Ben Richardson, who has shared many stories over the years with me, got to visit with the Brown family. He said it was “a truly emotional experience in seeing the car that my dear grandmother rode in when she was a little girl.”
The old cars with what I think were called rumble seat, and those celebrities such as Benjamin Harrison, Lew Wallace, Thomas Hendricks and Carl Fisher, added a great touch to the parade. I loved seeing the floats of the service clubs, and the car that Bobby Kennedy rode in. I couldn’t name every treasure in the parade, but, yes, I loved every minute of 102 pieces.
Maudie, Ed, Brenda, Phyllis, Margie, Dale, Jackson, Sidney, Don, Nancy, Vicky, Alex and Gabby came from Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and Indianapolis to see the parade. It would have been even more special if nephew Denny could have come like he has before. My daughter Tracey rode through the parade in my heart.
A huge thank you to John Pratt who took on the job of our Bicentennial Year and to everyone helping him. When it’s over we must let him know how much we love him.
