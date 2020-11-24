GREENSBURG - Now is the time of the year to think about giving rather than receiving. I see our Extension Homemakers clubs are giving to various needy groups rather than gifts for themselves.
We have a number of collections for the less fortunate in our community such as the annual Cheer Fund. Our church collects toys for Appalachia and also collect items for the Agape Center each month. I am sure many of your churches have their own special charities, now as well as throughout the year.
This was in our bulletin this week, which I think needs repeating.
WE ARE BLESSED!
Please remember; Your job is the dream of the unemployed
Your house is the dream of the homeless'
Your smile is the dream of the depressed
Your health is the dream of those who are sick.
Don't let difficult times make you forget your blessings. We have so much to be thankful for.
On a happy note here are a few recipes you may want to try or maybe make a favorite of yours to share with a neighbor or friend.
Tuna Cashew Casserole
1 3 oz. jar Chow Mein noodles
1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1/4 c. water
1 6 1/2 oz. can tuna
1 c. finely chopped celery
1/4 c. milk
1/4 c. minced onion
dash of salt and pepper
Set aside 1/2 c. of Chow Mein noodles. In a 1 1/2 qt. casserole, combine rest of noodles with soup, water, tuna, cashew nuts, celery, milk, onion and salt and pepper. Sprinkle reserved noodles on top. Bake at 325 degrees uncovered for about 40 minutes.
Fluffy Biscuits
2 c. flour
4 tsp. baking powder
1 T. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. shortening
1 large egg
2/3 c. milk
Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Cut in the shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Whisk together egg and milk, stir until just moistened. Knead on floured surface 8 to 10 times. Roll to 1/2 -inch. Put on greased baking sheet. Cut with a biscuit cutter or cut in squares so you don't have to reroll. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Makes 8 biscuits.
Eggnog Mini Loaves
2 1/4 c. flour
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
2 eggs
3/4 c. sugar
1 c. eggnog
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 tsp. rum extract
1/2 c. melted butter
In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. In another bowl, beat the eggs, add the eggnog, sugar, butter and flavorings. Stir in dry ingredients until just moistened. Pour into 3 5 3/4 by 3 by 2 inch pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Be sure to grease pans and let set in pans when removing from oven before removing from pan.
Apple Bundt Cake
3 c. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
2 c. sugaar
1 c. unsweetened applesauce
4 beaten eggs
1/3 c. orange juice
2 tsp. vanilla
1 can apple pie filling
Combine flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. Stir in applesauce, eggs, orange juice, and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in apple pie filling. Put into a greased 10-inch bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Let cool for 15 minutes. Invert on serving plate and drizzle with glaze of 1 c. powdered sugar and 1 T. orange juice that has been mixed until smooth. Makes 12 servings.
Pecan't Pie
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
4 eggs
1 1/4 c. sugar
3/4 c. light corn syrup
1/2 c. softened butter
1 tsp. vanilla
Topping
1 1/2 c. coarsely crushed pretzel twists
3 T. melted butter
2 T. sugar
For the filling, whisk together eggs, sugar and corn syrup, softened butter, salt and vanilla. Pour into pie shell. Combine pretzels, sugar and butter. Sprinkle topping evenly over pie filling. Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees. Cover with foil the last 30 minutes to prevent getting too brown. Makes 6 servings. I tried this and it is really good, but of course there are lots of calories!
Be a reflection of what you would like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want truth, be truthful. What you give will always return.
