Well, it is getting close to Turkey Time! I can’t believe it is time to think about Thanksgiving already. We have many things to be thankful for, even with all the distractions. The election is over and I hope everyone will try to work together for a better America. I know the virus has probably changed some of your holiday plans, but try to do the best we can even if all our family cannot be with us. I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. We should all take some time to count our blessings.
This might be a good time to send a card or call a relative that cannot be with you, and say an extra prayer for all those suffering in any way..
Let’s talk a little about turkey, which seems to be the most popular item for your Thanksgiving dinner. When cooking turkey be sure all the surfaces in your kitchen are clean. Be sure to read the directions on the wrapper of the turkey you buy. Be sure to thaw completely whether your are roasting it, deep frying, smoking or grilling. Don’t rinse your turkey because your sink probably has bacteria in it. Don’t stuff it because the turkey will be done before the stuffing; cook the dressing in a separate pan. Be sure to check the temperature with a meat thermometer.
Also, avoid leaving food out too long. Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours. Make plans for leftovers. You may even want to send some home with your guests.
Hope your turkey turns our great. Our favorite way is deep fried.
Here are some recipes to go with that turkey or ham.
Sausage Cornbread Stuffing
1 lb of pork sausage
2 c. chopped celery
1 c. finely chopped onion
4 c. cornbread ,toasted and cubed
1/4 c. fresh parsley chopped
1 tsp. poultry seasoning
1 c. chicken broth
1 egg, lightly beaten
Cook sausage, celery, onion in a skillet for 8 – 10 minutes until sausage is cooked. Drain. In a large bowl, combine, sausage, onion, celery, add cornbread, parsley and seasonings and then mix. Add the broth and egg and mix until blended. Put in a 2 quart casserole dish and bake in a 325 degree oven. Cover the first 35 minutes and uncover the last 10 minutes.
Sweet Potato Cranberry Bake
4 large sweet potatoes, cooked and sliced
2 c. fresh or frozen cranberries
1/2 c. brown sugar
2 T. butter
1/2 c. orange juice
Topping
1/2 c. chopped nuts
1/4 c. brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
3 T. cold butter
Layer the sweet potatoes and cranberries in a 2 1/2 qt. baking dish along with melted butter, brown sugar and orange.juice. Cover and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Combine topping ingredients. Sprinkle over sweet potatoes and bake uncovered another 10 minutes. Makes eight servings.
Autumn Apple Fruit Salad
4 large apples, chopped
2 tsp. lemon juice
2 c. red grapes, halved
1/2 c. dried cranberries
1 15 oz. can mandarin oranges, drained
1 c. vanilla Greek yogurt
3 T. mayonnaise
1/2 c. brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
In a large bowl, combine apples and lemon juice. Toss to coat. Add rest of fruit and toss to combine. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and pour over fruit. Stir gently and refrigerate. Makes 10 servings.
Pecan Pie Bars
2 c. flour
1/2 c. powdered sugar
1 c. cold butter
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 6 oz. pkg. toffee chips
1 c. chopped pecans
Combine flour and sugar, then cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press firmly into a greased 13 by 9 inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in another bowl beat milk, egg and vanilla. Stir in chips and pecans. Spread evenly over baked crust. Bake for another 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool and then refrigerate. When thoroughly chilled cut into bars. Makes four dozen.
