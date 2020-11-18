This is the time of year when everyone turns their thoughts to the holiday season.
Almost all the reminders of the fall season blew away with the wind over the weekend. The leaves have disappeared into the next counties, it seems. Only a few remain and they will disappear throughout the winter until they are gone by the time the tree leafs out next spring. The stores have had their Christmas decor out since the end of September. I still want to include Thanksgiving before I start thinking too much toward Christmas. I think it is the most important holiday we observe. In spite of all the turmoil and unrest in the country, there is so much for which we should be thankful. God has been so good to us here in the United States. The farmers had a bountiful harvest this year and good weather to bring it in. The stores are full of food for us to eat. The hospitals are working overtime to keep us healthy. The researchers working for a cure for the Covid virus are telling us they are very near to having a vaccine that will prevent it.
I am thankful for my family and the fact that they will be here for the day. I don’t have very many, six of us, but we will have a good time even if that’s all we’ll have. I don’t have to wonder what I’ll fix, as it will be what I have every year. Who can go wrong with turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole,cranberry salad, pies, and veggie tray. I always bake the smallest turkey I can find and it is usually 20 pounds. That way I have leftovers to send home. It is different than when I was back at home and all the aunts, uncles, and cousins were there. My mom and her sisters always took turns having it, and they each tried to outdo the other with their meals. I can remember Mom making two kinds of dressing, oyster and plain. The men liked the oyster and each tried to get more oysters than the others. I never could stand the smell of it, let alone eat it. I just make one kind and let it go at that. When it came time to wash dishes after the meal, everyone was complaining about all the dirty ones. Mom said she’d washed them two times before everyone got there. My kids have decided they would each take turns having the Christmas get together, but they didn’t want to leave me out so they let me still have Thanksgiving. I guess they’ll know when I can’t handle it anymore.
Do have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday with your family, and remember to thank God for all the blessings of life. I hope you still have a few morsels of turkey to try in these recipes.
TURKEY TETRAZZINI
2 quarts water
4 pounds cooked turkey
1 12-ounce box spaghetti
1 pound sharp cheese, cubed
1 medium onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 4-ounce can sliced mushrooms
Salt and pepper
1 stick margarine
1/2 cup flour
2 cups milk
Melt margarine and add onion and green pepper. Cook until tender. Add mushrooms. Add flour and milk to make sauce. Add cheese, chicken, and spaghetti. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes in a 9 x 13-inch pan.
TURKEY SUPREME
2 cups cooked turkey
2 cups uncooked macaroni
2 cans cream of chicken soup
2 cups milk
1 cup grated cheese
1/2 cup onions, chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons butter.
Combine all ingredients and put in greased casserole. Refrigerate over night. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.
TURKEY ‘N STUFFING SCALLOP
1 8-ounce package herb-seasoned stuffing
3 cups cubed turkey
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1/2 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 cups chicken broth
6 lightly beaten eggs
SAUCE;
1 can mushroom soup
1/4 cup milk
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup chopped pimento
Prepare stuffing according to directions. Spread in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish, top with layer of turkey. In a large saucepan, melt butter; blend in flour and seasonings. Add broth, cook and stir until mixture thickens. Stir a small amount of the hot mixture into the eggs, return to hot mixture. Pour over turkey. Bake in 325 degree oven for 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand five minutes to set. Cut in squares and serve with pimento mushroom sauce.
SAUCE: Mix ingredients, heat and stir until hot. Makes 12 servings. Great dish for a crowd or a buffet.
OVERNIGHT SCALLOPED TURKEY CASSEROLE
2 cans cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
2 1/2 cups milk
1/2 pound process American cheese, cubed
4 cups chopped turkey
1 7-ounce box macaroni
3 hard cooked eggs, chopped
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted and divided
1 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
In a large bowl, combine soup, milk, and cheese. Add turkey, macaroni, and eggs. Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter or margarine. Transfer to a 9 x 13-inch dish. Cover and refrigerate eight hours or overnight. Toss the bread crumbs with the remaining butter or margarine; sprinkle over the casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. 12 servings.
