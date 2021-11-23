GREENSBURG – We want to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and hope you will have a chance to spend some time with your family and enjoy being together.
There are many things to be thankful for if we would just look for them and not always be complaining. We also need to be thankful for our country and say a prayer that we need to learn to work together for the betterment of everyone.
I am looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with our family. We are going to our daughter’s this year and everyone brings food. My job is to make the dressing and the rolls. It is great to be able to be with the family this year and to see the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
The first thing we do before we eat is to pray and say what we are most thankful for, and it is interesting to hear some of the answers.
It would be nice if all the retail stores would close on Thanksgiving to give their employees a chance to be with their families. It seems most retailers are more interested in that bottom line than anything else. It also seems that they think they have to get ready for Black Friday. I worked in retail for 25 years and I sure do not want to shop on Black Friday. It always was a madhouse and everyone thought they had to be first in line. So much for that.
Here are few recipes you may want to try. Some use Thanksgiving leftovers. (Sometimes the leftovers are better than the original!)
Cranberry Fruit Punch
5 c, cranberry juice, chilled
5 c, white grape juice, chilled
5 c, pineapple juice, chilled
3 c, ginger ale chilled
1 pt, orange sherbet
Just before serving, combine the juices and ginger ale in a punch bowl and add scoops of sherbet. Makes 4 qts. or 24 servings.
Turkey Dinner Muffins
1¾ c. flour
3 T. sugar
3 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. poultry seasoning
1 egg
¾ c. turkey gravy
1/3 c. oil
¾ c. diced cooked turkey
2 T. jellied cranberry sauce
Combine dry ingredients. In another bowl combine egg, gravy and oil. Mix well. Stir in dry ingredients and fold in turkey. Fill 10 greased muffin cups 2/3 full top each with 1/2 tsp. cranberry sauce and bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from the pan.
Stuffing and Turkey Casserole
4 c. leftover dressing
1 c. dried cranberries
1 c. chopped pecans
¾ c. chicken broth
1 egg, beaten
2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
1 c. ricotta cheese
4 c. cubed cooked turkey , divided
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Combine stuffing, cranberries, pecans; stir in broth. In a small bowl, combine egg and mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. In a greased 13 by 9 inch casserole layer, 2 cups turkey, 3 cups stuffing and ricotta cheese mixture. Top with remaining turkey, stuffing and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Bake covered for 45 to 50 minutes, then bake uncovered another 5 minutes and let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.
Turkey Shepard’s Pie
2 c. cubed cooked turkey
¾ c. turkey gravy
1 c. shredded carrots
2 c. prepared stuffing
2 c. whole kernel corn
2 c. warm, mashed potatoes
In a greased 2 qt. casserole, layer turkey, gravy, carrots,stuffing, corn. Top with potatoes. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Makes 4 -5 servings.
Fruited Turkey Salad
6 c. cooked and cubed turkey
2 c. chopped celery
1 c. green grapes
¾ c. sour cream
¾ c. mayonnaise
1½ tsp. dried tarragon
salt and pepper to taste
½ c chopped nuts, toasted
Combine all ingredients except turkey and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 5 hours before serving. Add nuts just before serving. Makes 8 servings.
