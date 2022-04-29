You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.
It is profanity to call upon God’s name for nothing or use it with unholy, vulgar words. God is holy, and so is His name. You must be able to reverence His name whenever you have to call on Him. Your hands must be pure, and your hearts bowed to Him in surrender whenever you call on Him.
But beyond literally calling the name of God in vain, it is even more irreverent to be identified with the name of God and still lead a life of hypocrisy as a Christian. When you confess the Lord as your God but do not depart from iniquity and sinful living, you take the name of God in vain.
Jesus explains in Matt 15:7-9 that people call on God in vain worship with their lips, but their hearts are far from God.
Remember to keep holy the Sabbath day.
During creation, God did all the work for 6 days, and on the 7th day, He rested. In teaching us to live in His nature, He has commanded us to remember the day He has allocated for rest and keep it holy.
In asking that the Sabbath day be kept holy, it doesn’t simply end in abstaining from all kinds of physical work. He also demands that you reverence and dedicate it as a day of fellowship with Him.
Yes, you ought to worship and fellowship with God every single day. But the Sabbath day is when you detach yourself from the carnal world and its activities and turn your gaze on God.
Honor your father and mother.
The fifth commandment is the beginning of your obligations toward yourself and other human beings. The truth remains that if you will live out God’s design upon the earth, it wouldn’t simply end in relating with God alone. God clarifies with this commandment and the others that follow that your relationship and interaction with other people should also reflect your allegiance to God.
Honoring your father and mother implies that you bring yourself under their leadership by taking their instructions as they come. It is clear that the new world order seeks to strip honor from children off parents. But this isn’t something God wants.
You shall not murder.
Why should you even take a life when you, by yourself, cannot add to life?
Every life is precious to God. Else, He probably would have done a roll call of a selected few before sending Jesus to the cross. But He so loved the world that He sent His Only Begotten Son so that everyone gets an equal chance at salvation.
If the lives of the people around you – including yours– are precious to God, they must be precious to you. God sent Christ to die that people might have life spiritually, physically, emotionally, and psychologically. You should never have reasons to physically, emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically kill others.
You shall not commit adultery.
Given the gross sexual decadence currently plaguing the world, this is a commandment that should continually find relevance in the life of every Christian. God clarifies His desire to have you keep yourself and protect those around you from all forms of sexual blemishes by commanding that you abstain from adultery.
He further explains in Hebrews 13:4 that marriage is honorable in all, and the marriage bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.
God created sex to be consummated only in the marriage environment. So, this commandment applies to illegitimate sex before and during the marriage, including the defilement of your own body. You should not be found giving or receiving sexual pleasure to and from a person who isn’t your spouse, whether you are married or not.
Paul further admonishes in Ephesians 5:3 but fornication, and all uncleanliness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you as becoming saints.
You shall not steal.
Stealing fundamentally comes from not acknowledging that God can meet your every need. When you fail to understand that scriptures like Philippians 4:19 are your reality, you’ll be tempted to stretch your hands to reach for that which isn’t lawfully yours.
You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
Matthew 22:39 explains that the second of the greatest commandments is to love your neighbor as yourself. Upon this premise, God gives the command of not bearing false witness against your neighbor.
Bearing a false witness against your neighbor shows itself as telling a lie against your neighbor. It entails speaking of things people did not do in a bid to portray them in a bad image before other people.
You shall not covet your neighbor’s property.
The influence of social media upon this generation has made it pretty difficult for people – even Christians – to see the implications of covetousness.
At the moment, everyone wants to have what others have, an Instagram-worthy ride, a TikTok-approved house, and bank account balances that can be displayed on Twitter. Everyone wants to outshine the next person in material possession when, unfortunately, the only thing scriptures admonish that we strive to outdo one another is in showing love and hospitality.
Conclusion
It is clear that God’s intention for dishing out the 10 commandments still stands sure. We see clearly, in several parts of the scriptures, how Jesus and the apostles give instructions on how we can rightly live out the thoughts of God embedded in His commandments.
It may be getting increasingly difficult to stay on God’s side in this time and age. But we also see, from several portions of the Bible, that it is possible to please God by doing His bidding.
