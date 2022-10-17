INDIANAPOLIS - My fiance' and I always look forward to seeing the latest production at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, especially around this time of year because we love Halloween and all things spooky.
The Addams Family was the perfect show to get us in the spirit of the season! It featured the perfect mixture of eerie and hilarious.
The show centers around daughter Wednesday Addams, who has fallen in love with a boy. Wednesday confides in her father Gomez about her relationship, begging him not to say anything to her mother Morticia, which complicates matters because Gomez has never kept a secret from his wife.
The Addams Family stars Eddie Curry, reprising his role as Gomez Addams. Jill Kelly Howe (Million Dollar Quartet, Ring of Fire, Lend Me a Tenor) as Morticia Addams. Shelbi Berry (Honky Tonk Angels, Hello, Dolly!, Phantom) as Wednesday Addams. Ray Gleaves (Escape to Margaritaville, Kinky Boots, Newsies) as Wednesday's boyfriend Lucas. Eli Neal and Kurt Perry make their Beef & Boards debut in their roles of Pugsley Addams and Uncle Fester. Also reprising their roles are Jeff Stockberger as Lurch, Amanda Butterbaugh as Grandma, as well as John Vessels and Sarah Hund as Mal and Alice Beineke.
The Addams Family is on stage through November 20.
Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include the always delicious buffet prepared by Chef Larry Stoops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.