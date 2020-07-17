I recently had an appointment with the family doctor. It was time for my annual wellness check. I must say that it was a good checkup as my vitals were good as was everything else that was checked by the doctor.
Of course, we had a discussion about the current COVID-19 situation and whether I was taking the precautions to guard against the virus as best as possible. Yes, I wear a mask, knowing that it will not protect me from receiving the virus but, just in case I am Asymptomatic I will be less likely to spread the virus if I cough or sneeze since the mask will keep the spray from traveling as far as it would if I were not wearing one.
Yes, I am practicing good hygiene using soap and water for handwashing and hand sanitizer. I am not out and about the community as I had been before this virus struck. Our church is doing worship on a live stream through social media and will continue into the unforeseen future.
I’m sure most of you are experiencing much of the same these days. How are you doing with the new way of doing business? We have discovered new ways to handle our business and even our eating out or pick-up and delivery.
This is a new age. Most of us have never experienced anything like this and it calls us to learn flexibility. Flexibility for a human does not come easy for some. After all, we were raised a particular way, doing business in a different way, eating out a way yet, here we are learning to do life as never before.
So, how are you doing with this new lifestyle? Not always easy is it? There may be a reader here that was alive during the Great Depression of the late 1920s and 30s or, you remember hearing relatives talk about it. Banks were closing and the stock market was in shambles.
Yes, our society has lived through some very difficult times and I haven’t even mentioned the wars we have been through. With all the events that either we have experienced or heard about, we have always been able to resolve the issues and move forward.
Here is a passage from the Bible. II Corinthians 2:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly, therefore, will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
As we go for an annual wellness check at the doctors’ office, so should we get a spiritual checkup often. As a matter of fact, daily is a great idea. Why? Because we are reminded daily of those things that can hinder us in our walk with the Lord.
A spiritual checkup is not difficult. Begin with prayer including the Our Father or The Lord’s Prayer. Ask the Lord to reveal that thing in your life that are not pleasing to Him. I am sure yo already know what that may be. Then, spend time in meditation on through the Holy Bible.
Remember what the scripture tells us: “My grace is sufficient for thee.” Our Lord will help each of us get through this time. You may sense something is about to happen. Don’t let the anticipation stress you out, have faith in God.
