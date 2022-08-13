LAWRENCEBURG – The 18th Arts Alive! Art Fair & Gift Bazaar at the Dearborn Highlands Arts Council presents an eclectic variety of one-of-a-kind art and craft work created by local exhibitors in their art gallery in Lawrenceburg.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 25 to December 22 in the Arts Council gallery, 331 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg.
The Arts Council invites artists to submit applications to sell their original fine art and fine craft at the fair.
Acceptable art and craft includes: paintings, sculpture, woodcraft, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, photography, jewelry, wearable art, glass art, and other unique handcrafted items.
Artists interested in participating in the fair can submit an application.
For an application, call (812) 539-4251 or email dearbornarts@comcast.net.
Dearborn Highlands Arts Council is located at 331 Walnut Street in Lawrenceburg.
