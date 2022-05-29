INDIANAPOLIS - Few things add distinction to a room like a fine piece of antique furniture. Whether your decor draws from the ornate Victorian era, the retro appeal of mid-20th century modern, or the beautiful simplicity of arts and crafts, the patina and quality construction of antique furniture provides an individuality to your home like nothing else. You will come to realize, as you explore this field of collecting, that there is no right or wrong. If you like it, then it is right for you.
The term "antique" has gone from a defining adjective to a generic term, but generally you will find that Midwestern antique malls often label anything over 50 years old as an antique. The "purists" among us hold to the rule that furniture becomes antique at 100 years, and in very fine shops, especially those carrying both American and English antiquity, they will consider antique furniture to be those pieces 150 years or older.
So how do you determine age? One way is to check out the joinery. Was the piece handmade or machine made? There is a definite time line here as machine-cut furniture first appeared around 1860. Quite often I hear people say "it is really old because the drawers are dove-tailed." The drawers of furniture hold many clues to age determination. Dovetailing can be a clue to age, just remember the fewer the dovetails and the more uneven they are, the older the piece. Newer machine-cut dovetailing will be much more exact and evenly spaced.
Take a look at the bottom, back and the sides of the drawer. Nicks and cuts in the wood will mean that it was most likely cut with a plane or a knife. You may also find saw marks on the sides and back. If those marks are arc-shaped it was cut with a circular saw, and circular saws did not exist before 1860. Handmade furniture is not symmetric. The spindles, rockers, and rungs will vary in size and uniformity. The difference here may not be apparent at first, as fine hand-craftsmen were able to make their furniture to appear even, but if you look closely there will be a slight difference in repetitive pieces. While the general appearance of a reproduction can be very deceptive, the construction is machine cut and will always be precise.
Age can also be determined by the finish. Lacquer and varnish were developed in the mid-1800s, so pieces made before 1860 were usually shellacked. You can verify the finish by rubbing a small spot on the furniture. If it dissolves, it is shellac. You will find that very old pieces were sometimes finished with oil, wax or milk paint. Try to purchase only furniture whose patina appeals to you as professional refinishing is expensive and often the value of a true antique is drastically reduced if it has been refinished. Do not be deceived by the presence of paint on old wood. While it may have been applied sometime during the life of the piece, there are also many old pieces that were painted originally. This especially hold true with primitives.
Condition is often a factor when considering the purchase of antique furniture. Watch for rot and insect infection. Dry rot cannot be repaired, it must be replaced and should be restored by a professional to maintain the value of the piece. Insect damage can sometimes be repaired if only a small piece of the furniture has been effected. To check for either, stick an ice pick into the piece. If there is not resistance then you are looking at internal damage, so proceed with caution.
You don't always have to pass by a piece that you love just because it is in need of repair, but keep it to a minimum. Wobbly joints or loose rockers can easily be fixed, and replacement hardware is not difficult to come by. However, major repairs or restoration sometimes exceed the value of the piece.
Until next time, Linda
