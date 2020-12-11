He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” – Psalm 46:10
The way this year has been and continues to be, it’s hard to imagine we are coming to the third Sunday of Advent 2020, which means Christmas is just around the corner. In our world, there is so much bitterness, strife and unrest. As Christians, we are called to proclaim good news and embrace peace.
During our “down times,” maybe you can find the peace of Our Lord as Anna did in today’s story. Remember, God brings us through situations for a purpose.
Anna filled her days with work. From the moment she got up until she went to bed each night she was rarely still. She loved having so many people counting on her and so many projects filling her plate.
Then a car accident changed everything. She broke her back and needed surgery. But the doctor explained that the surgery would be very risky in Anna’s case. “Since you’re not a good candidate for the surgery, I want you to rest for the next six weeks. Perhaps your body will heal on its own.”
At first, Anna found herself grumpy and bored. All she could do was lie in the hospital bed and slowly tick off the days. But then Anna decided to use her time to do something productive. She began studying her Bible every day and writing down what she was learning.
Anna eventually made a full recovery, and a few years later she saw a publishing company was looking for Bible study writers. She submitted the study she’d done when she was in the hospital and was delighted when the company wanted to use it.
“I use to think of quiet time as a waste of time, but now I know that God never wastes a season in my life including the still ones.”
God, when I’m in a situation and You’re calling me to be still, help me to cease striving. Show me again that You’ve got it all under control. Help me to depend on You for my strength. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.