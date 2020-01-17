“but we will give ourselves continually to prayer and to the ministry of the word.”
— Acts 6:4
The new year of 2020 has arrived and I pray that our spiritual vision will also be 2020 so that we may be stronger in the faith and share with those who need Jesus Christ.
There are so many social and religious issues to take our focus away from the calling we have on our lives. Granted, we all have many responsibilities with our families, businesses, and workplace, and that isn’t even taking into account the ministry to which God has called us.
During 2020 I would like for this verse to be an anchor for us as we do the ministry and outreach to others. Acts 6:4 “But we will give ourselves continually to prayer and to the ministry of the word.”
WOW! The 12 Apostles began to speak to the multitude of disciples telling them to choose seven good men to carry on the work that was needed. The Apostles made it clear they didn’t have time to leave the ministry of the word in order to wait tables. Not that there is anything wrong with waiting tables, but it seems the Apostles were setting their priorities and asking for assistance. Remember, your pastor may need help with the mission of your church.
I don’t think any of them or us feel we are too good to do such, but the leadership in ministry really do have great responsibilities to Our Lord in making sure the word is taught and preached according to Holy Scripture and tradition.
We later see what happens when there is obedience. Verse 7 tells us: “Then the word of God spread and the number of the disciples multiplied greatly in Jerusalem, and a great many of the priests were obedient to the faith.”
As an Archbishop in the church, I have instructed the clergy, deacons, and laity to continue the work set before each. Don’t allow yourself to be sidelined by what is on the news or on social media. We truly have a higher calling and part of that is to nurture all workers of the Lord’s church regardless of the denomination.
To each of the clergy and deacons, do the work God has called you to. Whether it is serving a congregation, chaplaincy, evangelism or any other ministry, go forward with 2020 vision.
To all the laity, pray for the leadership of your church. Ask God to give them the strength to continue the leadership. Ask the Holy Spirit to give them the ability to discern what the people need to hear and then, don’t get beside yourself when your pastor preaches/teaches something that is correct and it goes against your particular thinking. Weigh what you hear with the word of God and divine teaching.
May God help all of us to receive “vision correction” as needed. I recently had a cataract removed and what a difference it made in what I can now see.
Be encouraged and live the life of “ACTS.”
