GREENSBURG - Back in 1916, Decatur County celebrated Indiana's centennial that was held in the county seat of Greensburg during the week of October 16 to 22.
Residents of the county as well as visitors could get information about what would be going on in front of the K of P Theatre and they were encouraged to visit the Parcel Post Exhibit there. That sounded strange. I mean, what was so special about the Parcel Post?
What was new to many of those who stopped to see the Parcel Post exhibit was that there hadn't been any until January 1, 1913. It was a big success and gave mail order businesses a real boost and helped the economy big time. Greensburg Gas & Electric Co. encouraged everyone to "Light Your Home with Electricity." Be sure to read about Dr. Grover at the end.
The Decatur County Independent Telephone Company had exchanges at Clarksburg, Greensburg, Letts Corner and Westport. And there was toll service all over the United States. However, not everybody was enthusiastic about the telephone - or more likely, couldn't afford one because the company wrote in their ad, "The Pioneer Fathers of a century ago did not have telephones. But don't be of the dead past! Be of the Living Present! Order that telephone today!"
Citizens National Bank, "The oldest bank in Decatur County," had Capital and Surplus of $150,000 with Total Assets of $637,000. James B. Lathrop, president; S.P. Minear, vice president; C. W. Woodward, cashier; and G. G. Welsh, assistant cashier. The largest bank in Decatur County was Third National Bank with capital and surplus of $225,000 and net assets of $885,000. M. L, Miers was president, Louis Zoller vice president, Walter W. Bonner was cashier and G. W. Adams was assistant.
The executive committee of this centennial included Walter W. Bonner, chairman; Norman C. Schlemmer, secretary; Roy C. Kanouse, John F. Russell and Elmer C. Jerman. Walter W. Bonner was cashier at Fifth Third Bank.
Roy Kanouse had a shop on the square and his ads in the newspaper were something that people looked forward to because they were filled with humor. John F. Russell president of Garland Milling, Elmer C. Jerman president of Decatur County School Board for two terms. Norman C. Schlemmer graduated from Indiana University School of Law, was captain of the I.U. baseball team. He was a new attorney in town when he married Jessie McCoy from Greensburg. He agreed to be secretary of the Centennial Committee and listed as Master of Ceremonies for the pageant. He served in World War I. He and Jessie later moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi where he was president of a company there.
Norman C. Schlemmer was crossing the river on March 30, 1938 when the Big Black River Bridge collapsed. Schlemmer got to shore, but went back in to save other people. They found his shoes, pants, and wallet all intact on the river bank. It was clear he had swam to shore and then took off his pants and shoes and went back in. Jessie and her three, (Norman III, Arthur and David) sons moved back to Greensburg. Their son Norman was headquarters chairman of the Greensburg Centennial in 1959.
This ad was actually in the program:
"The Dr. Grover Sanitarium - West Main Street, Greensburg, Ind.
All kinds of diseases treated and cured at the Dr. Grover Sanitarium
Lung Troubles of all kinds cured within a reasonably short time.
Cancers removed without the use of the knife or any suffering in ten days.
Dropsy cured in a short time.
A positive cure for Eczema, Catarrh and Asthma.
Stomach Trouble a specialty.
Rheumatism Positively Cured in Ten Days and Guaranteed to Stay Cured for Ten Years."
Harding's 1915 History calls it a sanitarium and hospital. "It has 12 beds and two attendant nurses during the day and night." He was born in New Hampshire and came to Decatur County in 1894.
