After a wonderful vacation to Myrtle Beach, it’s back to the routine. It was good to spend a week with my daughter and see what everyone is talking about after they go there. I had never been to the ocean, and now I know what it is all about. No, I didn’t get into the water, but I walked pretty close. The scenery between here and there is beautiful. I love the mountains, but am glad I live in the flatlands.
The garden vegetables were waiting for me and I now have a double batch of zucchini bread in the oven. I hear the beets are ready, too. Our garden is so late that Wayne wouldn’t have had many vegetables for the fair. It is odd not to be going to the fair this year. I see that the 4-Hers were able to exhibit all their projects and animals even if no one will get to see the exhibits. I sure hope the virus goes away as quickly as it came.
The schools are planning to start as usual with all the precautions they will have to take. It sure is different than it was back in my time. We had never heard of virtual learning, and I still don’t know how it is done. I know the teachers will be doing their best
Here is my favorite way to fix beets. I hope you will try it and like it as well as we do.
HARVARD BEETS
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 – 4 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 cup vinegar
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
3 cups sliced, cooked beets
Mix cornstarch, sugar, and salt. Add vinegar and water and boil for 5 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Add margarine and beets and let stand until the sauce becomes red. Reheat if necessary.
CARROT BALLS
2 cups cooked, mashed carrots
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
1 tablespoon water
1 cup dry bread crumbs
Combine carrots and salt and form into balls about an inch in diameter. Roll balls in dry bread crumbs; then dip in beaten egg which has been diluted with water, and roll again in bread crumbs. Fry in deep fat until brown and serve hot.
EGGPLANT CASSEROLE
1 eggplant
1 cup tomatoes
1/2 cup shredded cheese
1 tablespoon minced onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
buttered bread crumbs
Peel eggplant and cut into half-inch cubes. Par boil in salted water until tender. Drain. Put eggplant, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and seasonings in a greased casserole and top with buttered crumbs. Bake at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes.
ITALIAN GARDEN SAUTE’
16 ounces Italian sausage (remove casing)
1 green pepper, diced
Mushrooms (optional)
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon basil leaves
1 small eggplant, peeled and diced
1 zucchini, sliced
1 onion. diced
3 fresh tomatoes, chopped or 1 can tomato pieces, undrained
1/2 cup water (omit if using canned tomatoes)
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon oregano
Brown sausage; do not drain. Add remaining ingredients except the cheese. Cook, covered, over medium heat 15 minutes. Remove lid and sprinkle cheese over top. Let set until cheese has melted and serve.
