A few years ago, I was speaking at a United Methodist Church as the pastor was away on vacation and had asked me to fill in for him.
My message was about dreaming your dream and fulfilling it. The next Sunday we returned to the church and one of the gentlemen came to me with an item in his hand. He handed it to me, and when I saw what it said I knew he had been listening to the message the week before.
He went into his woodshop and made a sign from letters that he cut out from a piece of wood that said DREAM. The letters are attached to a wood base and I have it on top of one of my bookcases. I also have a sign that says: “Chase your dreams.”
Now, why in the world would I ask anyone to chase their dreams? First of all, I am not suggesting that one chase after the dream you had in your sleep unless you know it to be one that is from God. We do find in the Bible those stories where someone was warned or given direction in their sleep dream by God.
I am talking about your hopes and aspirations. When I was a child I dreamed about being a police officer when I grew up, and it came to pass. I chased after that dream. I also dreamed of becoming a musician, and it happened. I chased that dream. I also wanted to be a writer, and I pray what I write is a blessing.
Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, an author, pastor, and thinker of the last century said this: “If you paint in your mind a picture of bright and happy expectations, you put yourself into a condition conducive to your goal.”
How do you get a goal in mind? Think and dream about it. As you think about the dream, you are painting a picture in your mind of the outcome. The Bible tells us clearly, Proverbs 23:7 “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.” Our mind has so much to do with our outcome in life.
I tell the people at FaithPoints For Living to, “Think big so you can accomplish great things.” The greater our dream the greater the vision and there is no telling what a person will accomplish in this life. God has placed within each of us the ability to think. So, while you are thinking, turn on what I call, “The Dream Factor.” By doing so you are allowing your mind and spirit to expand into those areas where God will direct and cause you to do something great.
Are you ready to do great things? Remember that when you partner with God to accomplish the dream you have there is nothing that can hinder you. Trust me when I say, not everyone will understand a dreamer which is also a visionary. They are often misunderstood.
Examples of visionaries: Henry Ford who developed automobiles, the Wright Brothers who developed flight for the first time, Lindberg who was first to cross the ocean in an airplane, and Jesus Christ, the first to show us the way of salvation.
Think about your dreams and where you want to be or what you want to do, and know the journey is not always the easiest but is most rewarding.
