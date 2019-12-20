WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ugly sweaters might be a hot Christmas item, but few things are uglier than giving friends and family members the flu.
Taking simple precautions can help protect you and others from the flu over the holidays, says Libby Richards, an associate professor of nursing who specializes in public health in Purdue University’s School of Nursing.
“If you are sick or a family member or friend you are planning on visiting is sick with the flu or influenza-like illnesses, you should avoid contact,” Richards says. “Give everyone space, get rest and celebrate when everyone is feeling better. Don’t visit until the symptoms have resolved.”
Richards says it’s important to keep in mind that babies and older adults are more susceptible to flu and complications. Visitors to homes with new babies should have received their vaccinations.
“Parents should not feel guilty about limiting people who visit. If any family member is actively sick or showing symptoms, they need to stay home as that person can be contagious for up to seven days,” she says.
If you get the flu while traveling over the break, Richards recommends treating your symptoms as you would at home: get rest, hydrate and limit contact with others. You can use over-the-counter medications, and you should contact your health care provider or seek treatment at an urgent care facility if symptoms get worse.
Richards says people should wash their hands before eating or snacking. Other tips include keeping a bottle of antibacterial hand gel near common gathering places and using paper towels in the bathroom instead of a regular cotton towel.
Also, many groups from schools, religious organizations and service clubs will visit those in hospitals or nursing homes, or help out at social service agencies. If a community is experiencing widespread illnesses, visitors will need to check with those providers or agencies on visitation policies.
“Visitors can be a great source of social support for hospitalized patients as long as the patient feels up to a visit and the visitor is well,” Richards says. “Anyone who does not feel healthy should avoid visiting hospital patients or nursing home residents.”
Influenza updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that several states are seeing continually increasing activity in flu and influenza-like illnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.