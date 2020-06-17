Norma Jean Shera, 95, of Westport, passed away at 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Columbus Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 30, 1924 in Decatur County, the daughter of Robert L. and Lillie Jewell (Pavy) Champ. She has been a lifelong resident of Dec…