INDIANAPOLIS - The year was 1912. The Girl Scouts of America were founded, Woodrow Wilson was elected president, the “unsinkable” Titanic failed to live up to its name and the first hood ornament appeared on American made cars.
The early hood ornaments, or mascots as they were commonly called, were cast in zinc and attached to the motometer (temperature gauge) on the hood of the car. Their composition was such that they tended to disintegrate after only a few years, which was not that big of a problem since the cars they were attached to didn’t last much longer. As the durability of the auto improved, so did the quality of the hood ornament — an improvement much appreciated today by thousands of hood ornament collectors.
Taking their inspiration from the works of French artist Rene Lalique, Rolls-Royce produced one of the most famous of all collectible ornaments, “The Spirit of Ecstasy,” also known as “The Flying Lady.” This exquisite figure of a woman, nude except for a scarf, has graced the hood of their automobiles since 1912. Although the basic design has remained the same, some subtle changes were made through the years. One of the most famous was the 1927 issue which was reportedly based on the provocative dancer Isadora Duncan,who was killed when her blowing scarf became tangled in the rear axle of the car in which she was riding and strangled her.
The original design by Charles Skykes has been copied by many companies, the most collectible being the Cadillac Goddess of 1934. Other mythological figures failed to reach the peak of popularity achieved by “The Spirits of Ecstasy,” but are still sought by today’s collectors. They include the Gardner Griffin, the Duesenberg Pegasus, and Chevrolet’s Gryphon, all from the 1930s. Unlike the earliest ornaments that were often silver-plated, the examples from the mid-20s forward were cast in brass and bronze, then chrome plated to protect them from the elements.
While some collectors watch for a variety of hood ornaments, many collect by category. Animal forms, introduced in the late 1930s, are popular due to their intricate detail and highly elaborate design. The standing elephant from Bugatti, the Humber snipe, and the Willis St. Clair flying goose are all at the top of the serious collector’s list. Somewhat more common are the Dodge ram’s head, Jaguar’s leaping jaguar, the French Peugeot lion and the eagles from Marmon and Chevrolet.
History played its part in the production of the hood ornament with the 1934 Plymouth replica of the “Mayflower” and Chevy’s “Spirit of St. Louis” from 1927, paying homage to Lindberg’s solo flight across the Atlantic, being highly collectible.
At the height of their popularity, manufacturers produced hood ornaments not only for automakers, but also to be purchased separately. In fact, several large companies were formed for the express purpose of retail sales. Driven by ego, some Hollywood stars had their own customized ornaments designed. Rudolph Valentino favored a coiled cobra, and Jackie Cooper had a four inch likeness of himself cast in bronze for each of his 12 cars!
The temperature gauge moving from the hood of the car to the dashboard marked the beginning of the end for the hood ornament. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader’s campaign of the early 1960s deeming the ornaments “a potential peril to pedestrians” added to it’s demise, and the final blow came from the American public who’s taste turned to a more streamline appearance in their automobiles.
Today’s collectors find a wide selection of ornaments from 1930 to 1950. Condition will weigh heavily on the value, and European car mascots will generally be worth more than their American counterparts.
Until next time, Linda
