I started a series called, Five Smooth Stones. From I Samuel 17 we read the story of David and Goliath. David faced the giant with only five smooth stones and a slingshot.
This is the first giant I talk about, the Giant of Abandonment.
Peter had always considered himself a strong Christian. He’d watched God provide for him when he’d lost his job when his kids were small. He’d seen God protect his wife in the middle of a horrific car accident.
He was active in his community and a faithful witness for Christ. He loved helping out in the men’s ministry at his church. On top of that, he loved his wife and was close to his children.
When he noticed the bruises down his fifth-grade son’s legs, he asked about it. His son explained that he’d fallen down the steps at school. Peter thought that was odd and began noticing things that troubled him. His son tired easily. He lost his balance frequently. He began complaining of headaches.
Peter took his son to the doctor, and after two weeks of testing he heard the news every parent dreads. His son was seriously ill and wasn’t likely to live to see his high school graduation.
Suddenly, Peter’s faith was shaken. The God he’d always believed in and trusted seemed a million miles away. When he cried out, there was only silence in the stillness.
In the darkest moments of your life, when God seems silent, Goliath often leans close to whisper, “Where is your God? He’s left. He’s no longer with you.”
It’s easy to believe that God is with you in the good moments when the skies are sunny and your marriage is going well. When your kids are healthy and there’s enough money in the bank to meet your bills.
But when everything goes sideways, when you’re thrust into a sudden crisis, it’s normal to question where God is. You might be tempted to believe this makes you a bad Christian or that your faith is shaky.
But the first thing a young child left in the dark does is call out for his or her father. It’s a reaction born of reliance. A child that calls for his or her parent does so because they’ve known the comfort of His presence at one point.
Just as David reached for five smooth stones, you can reach for a weapon, too. Reach for Scripture that reminds you of God’s closeness with verses such as:
• “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” – Deuteronomy 31:6
• “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” – Isaiah 41:10
• “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18
