(Note: Dr. Layne has been sharing a weekly series on FaithPoints For Living weekly live-stream titled, 5 Smooth Stones: Biblical Principles for Overcoming Your Giants. You can find the live-stream at 9 a.m. Sundays by going to: www.facebook.com/drlayne)
Mark loved his wife and he considered their marriage a good one. They both worked in fields they were passionate about and they had two healthy children. The only problem Mark struggled with was his wife’s drinking.
She was a functional alcoholic and none of their friends suspected anything. Every morning, Mark would get up before his children to hide the bottles so they wouldn’t know about their mother’s addiction.
As time passed, Mark became more discouraged. He’d prayed for years that his wife’s drinking would stop. He’d taken her to counseling. He’d begged and pleaded with her. She would promise to get sober only to return to her old habits within a few weeks.
Nothing he did worked, and Mark began hearing from the giant of despair. This giant likes to tell you that things will never get better. He often says things like, “You’re trapped in this place. You’ve tried everything else. You might as well give up. Nothing will ever change.”
The giant of despair wants you to give up all hope. He wants you to abandon the idea that God is at work in the middle of your messy life. In those moments, cling tightly to these verses:
❖ “You thrill me, LORD, with all you have done for me! I sing for joy because of what you have done.” – Psalm 92:4
❖ “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11
❖ “Many, LORD my God, are the wonders you have done, the things you planned for us. None can compare with you; were I to speak and tell of your deeds, they would be too many to declare.” – Psalm 40:5
❖ “Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” – Psalm 37:4
❖ “I remember the days of long ago; I meditate on all your works and consider what your hands have done.” – Psalm 143:5
