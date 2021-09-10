(Note: Dr. Layne has been presenting a series of messages titled: 5 Smooth Stones. Biblical Truths For Facing Your Giants. Having covered such giants as abandonment, fear, despair, and this week, guilt. You can follow Dr. Layne every Sunday morning at 9 on Facebook.com/drlayne or, on Youtube.)
Jane had been going through a rough patch in her marriage when she reconnected with her old high school boyfriend online. Their messages quickly turned flirty, and it wasn’t long until Jane agreed to meet up with him in person.
The date was the beginning of an affair that would last for three months. When she finally broke it off, Jane immediately came clean to her husband and begged his forgiveness.
During the next year, Jane and her husband went to couple’s counseling with a trusted Christian therapist. They rebuilt their marriage and it was stronger than ever.
But Jane still suffered with feeling unworthy. She constantly berated herself for nearly throwing her family away and she always felt the need to “make up for” what she’d done in the past.
Jane was listening to the giant of guilt. The giant of guilt often says things like, “You’ve gone too far. God will never take you back. You can’t be forgiven for what you’ve done. You’ll never be worthy now.”
Listening to the giant of guilt can make you feel as if you must earn forgiveness from God or from those you’ve wronged. You carry your sins and failures with you, dragging them into each new day. But take courage and remember these verses from Scripture…
❖ “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” – 1 John 1:9
❖ “Come now, let us settle the matter,” says the LORD. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” – Isaiah 1:18
❖ Finally, I confessed all my sins to you and stopped trying to hide my guilt. I said to myself, “I will confess my rebellion to the LORD.” And you forgave me! All my guilt is gone. – Psalm 32:5 (NLT)
❖ “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” – Psalm 51:10
❖ “I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.” – Isaiah 44:22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.