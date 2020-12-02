GREENSBURG - Do you know which verse in the bible contains every letter of the alphabet except j? No? Well, I do. If you've been reading a column of mine for long you know that I don't write about politics or religion. Someone suggested that to me many years ago and it made sense then and now. But many of the stories in the bible are surely interesting to even a non-believer or someone of a completely different faith. However, I came into the possession of a particular book recently that isn't the bible but has some mighty interesting information about the bible in it and, well, when I come upon something as interesting as this it is a normal reflex to share it with you, my readers.
Something that the book has in it that is nothing short of outstanding is a series of photos of paintings about certain events in the bible. In fact, there are 132 photos of paintings that were painted by famous artists, not so famous artists and many painted by artists I had never even heard of before and are hanging in places I had never heard of before. Mind you, a few of those are close-ups of the main painting, which gives us a better chance to really see what it is about. But, they are good. Many of them somehow manage to show what is, in my opinion, a complicated and hard to understand story in the bible and make it more understandable.
The photos of the paintings are divided into two sections, one being the Old Testament section and the other the New Testament section.
Have you ever heard someone making fun of Noah for bringing two mosquitoes, etc? The painting shows "The Gathering Together of Every Living Thing" that hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It seems realistic to me even if it is the artist's imagination. Then there's "Rebekah and Eliezer" by Antoine Coypel that hangs in The Louvre in Paris. Just two of the many.
Then, in the New Testament there is "The Blind Leading the Blind" that hangs in Vaduz capital of Liechtenstein. "The Supper at Emmaus" by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta hangs in the Cleveland Museum of Art. Two more from the New Testament are "Liberation of Peter" by Ribera which hangs in Madrid and "Paul Writes to Philemon" by Fracanzano that hangs in a cathedral in Pozzuoli.
I'm confident that you know that I'm not trying to show off by mentioning those four out of the 134 paintings in the book. I'd never seen photos of most of the paintings, or heard of the artists. I had to look up where many of the paintings were located. But, it kept me busily interested for periods of time, which may be a very good reason that this book is given to people whose loved one has just died.
Also in the book is The Sermon on the Mount, a lengthy list of the Events in the Life of Jesus and the Teachings and Discourses of Christ such as "At Jacob's Well," and many more. Another subject is Strength and Guidance in Time of Need. It's amazing that I've attended Sunday School and church most of my life but so much is unfamiliar. Maybe I wasn't listening.
There 's "The History of the Bible in English" that's fascinating. It tells about many translations of the bible and when they were translated. That chapter was completely new to me since I had only heard of a few. Maybe that isn't important, but they are sure interesting.
I admit that another part was especially interesting, certainly one of the most unusual and most interesting. It's the part titled, "Statistics and Oddities of the Bible." That's where the answer to the opening question is found. The answer, in case you didn't know, is Ezra 7:21. Now how about the verse in the bible that contains every letter of the alphabet except q?
The book is "In Memory of Tracey L. Smyser" given to me by Mark Porter at Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home and also sponsored by eight other businesses including Enneking Auto Body, Walters Tire Center, ETC Corp., Napoleon State Bank, Scheidler-Wearly Monuments, Aspen Place Health Campus, Richards Insurance, and Exodus Realty.
I thank them for this truly great book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.