John 1:1-5, 14
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. 4 In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. 5 And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not [a]comprehend it. 14 And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.
This coming week we celebrate Christmas. Many will gather with family and/or friends to exchange gifts, enjoy some food and have reflections of times past.
On the other hand, there will be those who have no home to live in, no one to gather with, no gifts to exchange and who may not have a meal. How do you respond to that? We probably think about how sad it must be to not have all the amenities of a wonderful holiday.
Sure, it’s sad for there are those who choose to live without the conveniences of a house or family and others who are victims of circumstance. I suggest there are those who have mental illness and have no place to reside and receive treatment as they once did as funding for mental health has escaped us. That is an issue for another column.
Our scripture passage is for Christmas Day and it speaks about the greatest gift given to humanity. First, we see the creation of this world and all that was in it. Then we understand that light was given so that humanity could see in the darkness of this world. Not only to light a physical area but also to enlighten the spiritual part of man.
Verse 14 talks about the Word becoming flesh and that is referring to Jesus being born and we are told that He is the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. For certain God is a giver of great gifts and His Son, Jesus is a great gift to this world.
I am sure the name Santa Claus will be heard quite a bit this season. We know that Santa is the story about giving. If someone asks me if I believe in Santa I will honestly say, “Yes.” I have been corresponding with him for a few years via email. Santa Claus lives in North Pole, Alaska. He is an advocate for children, a Christian and has been active in the Chamber of Commerce.
That is his real name and he has told me that he is very displeased with the commercialization of Christmas. I won’t tell you that he is going to fly around in a reindeer pulled sleigh or come down your chimney, but I will tell you that he will be watching out for the safety and care of children in his community.
We see that God is a giver of great gifts and His Son, Jesus, is the greatest gift this world will receive. Please take time this Christmas to worship Him as the shepherds did and later as the three wise men brought gifts. All Jesus wants is you. You become a wonderful gift as you give yourself to Him.
Oh, if someone asks if you believe in Santa, tell them about a real one who lives at the North Pole and worships Jesus as Lord and Savior.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
