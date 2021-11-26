With the holidays upon us and the chaos that often accompanies this time of year, it’s easy to get caught up and distracted from the real reason of the season: the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ.
It’s also becoming harder to keep Christ in Christmas. Just look at how employers are telling their employees they’re not allowed to say "merry Christmas" but instead have to say "happy holidays." And that’s just one example of many!
As Christians, we must keep Jesus as the focus. It’s our responsibility to teach our family, especially if we have little ones, what Christmas is about. So, if you’re looking for ways to help you put the focus on Jesus this year, here are some ideas.
Advent Calendar
These are special calendars used to count down the days to Christmas. They’re a lot of fun, especially if you have little ones; they get a kick out of opening the doors on the calendar each day.
Birthday Cake For Jesus
Bake a cake for Jesus and celebrate His birth with a piece of yummy cake. Before cutting into the cake and enjoying it, gather the family and say a prayer.
Give Up A Gift To Help Someone Else
For this one, you need to get your whole family on board. The idea behind this is that each family member agrees to receive one or two fewer gifts and the extra money that would have been spent on those gifts is given to a charitable organization. There are many you can choose from like World Vision, just to name one.
Volunteer
Choose a local organization like a soup kitchen or homeless shelter, etc., and find out about volunteering some time. This is a perfect family activity and can be an eye-opening and humbling experience for kids that are old enough to understand that some people don’t even have necessities like food.
Pray For Your Neighborhood
Grab your family, step outside and take a walk around your neighborhood looking at all the lights and decorations. As you do so, have you and your family pray over each house.
These are only a handful of ideas. It’s a good starting point, but there are so many other things you can do to keep Jesus the focus this holiday season. Let us always remember: Jesus is the reason for the season.
