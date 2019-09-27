John 14:26 “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.”
Depending on the kind of church you attend will determine how often you will hear about the Holy Spirit. I will tell you that at FaithPoints, we hear about the Holy Spirit often. We begin the prayers, “In the name of the Father, and the Son and the Holy Spirit.” We are thus evoking the Holy Trinity and giving recognition to same.
As our passage makes it clear that the Holy Spirit is a helper, we also come to realize the power within each believer to do the things God desires of us. I have counseled with some over the years who have said, “I trusted in the Lord many years ago, but I feel powerless.” The way to resolve the powerless issue is to ask for an infilling of the Holy Spirit.
The very process of being filled with the Holy Spirit may mean different things to different people, and that is an experience each of us must find for ourselves. In some traditions, it may be speaking in tongues, and yet in others it is a recognition of the presence of the Holy Spirit that can manifest Himself in whatever form or fashion He desires.
Regardless, when we acknowledge the existence of the Holy Spirit, there is a wonderful experience of knowing we have a helper. Jesus said the Father would send a Helper in His name and from that experience the Holy Spirit will teach and guide.
Later this week, starting on Friday, we will host the Convocation of the Holy Spirit. During those three days it is our desire that everyone who attends will be uplifted, refreshed, encouraged to go back out into the world and their churches with a renewed vigor for the cause of Christ.
I don’t know your calling other than in general we are all called to present Christ through our witness and life. I aks for the guidance of the Holy Spirit every day as He knows more about what’s going on than I do.
Do you have questions about the Holy Spirit? Ask. Ask your pastor. Ask the Sunday School teacher, or email or call me with your questions.
Listen, if you feel weak in your walk with the Lord ask the Holy Spirit to give you strength. I warn you, there may be something that needs fixing in your life or in your Christian walk. That is something to take care of when the Holy Spirit reveals it to you.
I invite to join with me and Dr. Robert Schuller this coming week as we gather for the Convocation. I know you will enjoy the fellowship, learning, and encouragement.
