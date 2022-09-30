If you’re angry, you will draw angry people into your life, but the good news is, if you’re happy, you’ll attract joyful people. It’s unbelievably simple to do good. Sometimes, it’s as modest as just listening. Other times, we must offer words of encouragement to those in need.
In a new world where social media is so predominant in our lives, it’s difficult to keep quiet when someone doesn’t think like we do. The more we react in undignified ways to others online, we are creating a normalcy to bad behavior. I challenge you to look at your last ten posts. If most of them are bad, or angry, try to change your perception. At the end of the day, we must praise God and live a life that makes Him smile.
My goal is after every encounter with people God has placed in my life, we both leave happier and more content than before.
Colossians 3:12–13
Since God chose you to be the holy people he loves, you must clothe yourselves with tenderhearted mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. 13 Make allowance for each other’s faults, and forgive anyone who offends you. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.
God, when You place me in the presence of other people, I have a chance to lead by example, Your example. Give me a heart of compassion and kindness so I can reach out to other people with Your love. Grace me with patience and gentleness so I can reflect Your tenderness. And humble me before men so You are exalted.
When my own pride or agenda gets in the way of expressing You and Your feelings toward mankind, please correct me. Convict my spirit so I can repent. And with You as my witness, may I lead with a spirit of forgiveness to model Your greatest gift. Amen
