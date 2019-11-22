I Thessalonians 5:18
In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
It’s pretty easy to give thanks when things are going in our direction. It becomes difficult in our human nature to refrain from giving thanks through the troubling times yet, that’s when it is best to give thanks to the Lord.
You may say that it is during the hard times that it becomes most difficult to give thanks and, yes, our humanity struggles to find the strength to move above the situation and give thanks for the answer to the problem.
I can tell you that I have found it to be important to give God thanks while I am going through a struggle. For one thing, I am taking my mind off the problem for just a bit to say thanks. It has been during those moments of resting my weary brain from the drama of the situation that I have discovered the answer.
I am sure that if the Pilgrim Fathers of 1620 had not taken time to pray when the crooked captain of the Speedwell reversed his promise to take them to the “new country,” they would not have known that a certain ship called the Mayflower was in port in England and needed some business. The Pilgrims were able to book passage immediately on the Mayflower and sailed to the new country which you and I now occupy.
Much has happened since the Mayflower journey of 1620 and here we are in 2019 about to celebrate another Thanksgiving holiday. Have you considered what you are going to be thankful for this coming Thursday? I know, many of you are saying, “I am thankful every day.” And that’s the way it should be but, on Thanksgiving as we may gather with friends and family, I am sure there are some special things for which you will be thankful.
Remember, “In everything give thanks.” We have so much to be thankful for. I am reminded of the hymn, “Count you many blessings, name them one by one, count your many blessings, and see what God has done.”
I am thankful for each of you who read this column. May the blessings of God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit be with you and bless you. Amen
