Over seven years ago, my son called me when he was on vacation in the Missouri Ozarks to tell me that my granddaughter was coming into this world. This would normally be delightful news, but the problem was that she was not scheduled for her earthly arrival for another three months.
Most folks think if you’re a writer, you can create a masterful sequence of words for every occasion. I was speechless. I had no idea what to say, but I knew I had to be there. I just needed to be there regardless if I said anything, did anything, or provided anything. I hadn’t met this little girl yet, but I had already loved her unconditionally for six months.
Matthew 18:20
For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.
When the mind is quiet, we have a sense of emptiness and nothingness. We need this occasionally. In that emptiness, God is there. When you’re quiet, focused, and the mind is not clouded by this world, that’s where you’ll find God.
I stood silently looking at this beautiful 2-pound 6-ounce miracle. I look back at pictures and notice how tiny, frail, and weak she appeared, but I didn’t recognize any of those things that day. I saw a magnificent, wonderful creation of God. She was perfect!
John 4:18 tells us that perfect love drives out fear. For those of you who are overthinkers, like I am, understand that our love does not have to be perfect. It’s God’s love for us that is perfection and that’s enough.
When I’m unsure what to do or say, I just go to the spot I feel like God’s sending me. I may not do anything, but I’ll be there.
I’ll do my best to be there for you.
