But I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest, when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified.
— I Corinthians 9:27
Self-discipline is an important skill every person who wants to achieve more in life should possess. Self-discipline is essential in every aspect of life. Even though most people recognize the benefits of self-discipline, very few do something to reinforce and grow this beneficial skill.
Contrary to some beliefs, self-discipline is not being harsh to yourself or living a restrictive lifestyle. Self-discipline also means self-control. It is a sign of inner strength and control of your actions, and your reactions. Self-discipline provides the power to stick to hard decisions, and follow them without changing your mind. This means self-discipline is an important requirement for achieving vital goals.
One of the main characteristics of self-discipline is the capability to reject pleasure and immediate enjoyment in favor of greater success, which is gained by spending time and effort.
Why self-discipline is important
The possession of self-discipline helps you to continue with your plans and decisions until you achieve them. It also displays as an inner strength that helps you to overcome addictions, laziness, and procrastination.
Self-discipline is an important ingredient for success. It is the ability not to give up regardless of setbacks and failures. It is an important pillar of stable, long-term success. It is a skill that will help you understand the importance of life.
Life presents problems and challenges on the path to success. To act above those challenges, you must act with determination and perseverance. Lack of self-discipline may lead to problems such as failure, relationship problems, and health issues. Just as some people have weak muscles, they can become strong with training. It’s the same with self-discipline. You can develop and strengthen self-discipline like any other skill, through training. You can develop self-discipline at any time.
Development of self-discipline will help you:
• Avoid carelessness.
• Fulfill promises you make.
• Overcome bad behaviors such as laziness and procrastination.
• Engage in good behaviors like going to the gym, swimming, or taking a walk even when your mind tells you to stay at home.
• Stay focused on your diet and resist the temptation of eating unhealthy food.
• Waking early in the morning. A great time for prayer and meditation.
• Overcome the bad habit of watching too much television.
• Start reading the bible, motivational books, and implementing what you’ve learned.
If you keep working and developing the skill, you will become stronger. On the other hand, if you do not challenge yourself in life, you will not gain self-discipline.
