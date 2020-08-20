When I think about how perfectly God created the world in which we live, I sometimes wonder why anyone would doubt the faith that we have in Jesus Christ. He is the master architect of a perfectly-balanced universe with a blueprint for success, happiness, and peace.
He shaped, twisted, bent, and formed us for hours, days, months, seasons, even years, and left instructions in the Bible on the importance of following His directions. Not only that, He knew that we could not live perfectly, so He sacrificed His only Son so that we might have eternal life.
Ecclesiastes 3: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven. The verse goes on to speak about the different stages of life and even deliberates on phases of emotional states that we’ll all experience during our time on earth.
There is a law of delicate balance that details the need for us to appreciate what we have been blessed with and those things will multiply. Just as our appreciation is necessary to be blessed, the neglect of balance ignites karmic events that leave us miserable. We must appreciate what we have now before the universe brings us more abundance.
It’s easy to focus on work, family, politics, money, and material items when we include a healthy balance of God in our lives. Even though we’ll be faced with difficult situations, we must always make sure to find our God every step of the way.
I’m concerned that if we don’t find our equilibrium with God as our focus, the scales will tip, change our sense of balance, and create a new center that is not tolerable.
What have you done today to find your balance?
Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.
