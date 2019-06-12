INDIANAPOLIS – My family recently attended "The Little Mermaid" at Beef & Board’s Dinner Theatre and I was completely blown away with how amazing it was!
From the sea-themed lighting surrounding the stage to the vocals and stage presence the cast presented, I would definitely have to give this show an A+ rating. The musical performances and choreography were spectacular and a definite sight to see.
Beef & Boards has been providing live entertainment and a delicious dinner buffet for years, and no matter how many times I have been there I am always excited to see the next show!
"The Little Mermaid" is about young Ariel, who wishes to experience what it’s like to be a part of the world above the sea. When she rescues Prince Eric, she instantly falls in love with him and realizes she would do anything to break free from her dad’s over-protectiveness, so she decides to pay a visit to the sea witch, Ursula, to make a bargain for her freedom. Ursula grants Ariel legs, but Ariel had to pay the price of her beautiful voice in return. Things end up not being as perfect as Ariel had hoped, so she relies on her sea friends Sebastian, Scuttle, and Flounder to restore order.
Beef & Boards production of Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" is directed by Elizabeth Stark Payne and choreographed by Ron Morgan, along with musical director Terry Woods.
Sarah Daniels, who recently made her Beef & Boards debut as Sandy in "Grease," returns as Ariel the mermaid. Nate Willey, who also appeared in "Grease," is Prince Eric. Kelly Teal returns as Ursula, the infamous sea witch.
This was such a fun show to see! It featured the classic Disney songs, “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
As an added bonus, since this is Beef & Boards’ annual family show, a $10 ticket discount is available for children ages 3 to 15.
"The Little Mermaid" is on stage through June 30. Tickets range from $45 to $70, and includes Chef Odell Ward’s family-friendly dinner buffet and unlimited coffee, tea, and lemonade.
For reservations, call the box office at 317-872-9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays.
For a complete show schedule, along with upcoming shows for the 2019 season, visit beefandboards.com.
Becca Green may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
