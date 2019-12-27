I don’t know where this year has gone. We are near the end of 2019 and Christmas has arrived. Even though Christmas is on the 25th we continue the Christmas season with thankfulness and gratitude to God for having sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ.
I want to tell you about a little book that I have. It’s entitled, “The Littlest Christmas Tree.” It’s a children’s book that was published in 1955 by Wonder Books and that’s about the same year I received a copy for Christmas.
As a pre-schooler, I was learning to read and this little book was very instrumental in helping me develop reading skills.
I remember spending a lot of time with this book as I read about a little Christmas tree that was the smallest in the field and no one would choose it to be their tree to decorate.
The little tree was very sad and felt bad about himself because of his size and being passed over for the larger trees. The birds, rabbits and other animals would come by and talk with the little tree and try to cheer him up.
Then one day it happened! Someone choose this little tree and off he went with the new owner. He was taken aboad a ship and placed on the very tall mast and decorated with beautiful lights. He was thrilled because now he was no longer the little tree that was being ignored. He was now in a position where everyone was looking up at him. The little tree was happy.
After a night of celebration on the island, where the boat had anchored, the littlest Christmas tree was all aglow with the lights that decorated his branches. Later, one by one, the other lights of celebration went out but, the lights on the littlest Christmas tree stayed on as he was perched from atop the mast of the freighter ship.
As the night hours gave way to the morning the little tree saw a wonderful glow from the East as the Sun made it’s appearance. The littlest Christmas tree may have been the smallest but now he was most certainly the tallest of all tress from his new home.
Maybe you have experienced those feelings as the little tree did. No one will pay attention to you. You have been passed over for promotions. People are down on you and maybe you have developed a complex.
Well, God wants you to perk up during this wonderful Season of Christmas. He has given to each of us the best gift possible, His son, Jesus Christ.
Let the Lord bring healing to your scars and turn them into stars.
I pray you have had a Merry Christmas!
