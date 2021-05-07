“But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.” – Luke 2:19, NIV
When the shepherds came to visit baby Jesus, they shared the story of the angels visiting them and how they had been led to find the Messiah. In hushed tones, they repeated the words of the heavenly choir and shared the awe they felt in the presence of such praise.
Mary tucked away their words in her heart to ponder them. She probably thought on them during the long nights she rocked Jesus to sleep and the day his tiny tongue formed His first word.
Little ones require around-the-clock care and need constant supervision. Even older children sometimes require a lot of attention.
In the day-to-day work of raising children, it’s hard to find time to do more. You may not be able to read lengthy devotionals or have hours to dedicate to searching the Scriptures.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t be close to God. Like Mary, you can take truth with you and reflect on it as you nurture your children. It could be as simple as singing a song of praise while you’re doing laundry or whispering a prayer for your child as you unload the dishwasher. By doing these things, you can transform ordinary moments into beautiful experiences with God.
Happy Mother’s Day! Know that you are appreciated and loved.
God, I want to be close to You. Like Mary, let me ponder Your words as I care for my children. Please meet me in these ordinary moments.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
