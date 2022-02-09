GREENSBURG – Watching the Parade of Nations last Friday evening was fascinating. It was dramatic. There’s so much I don’t know, and still don’t, but at least Friday night I learned why Greece athletes always come in first when all the countries participate in the Parade of Nations. Of course, it makes perfect sense since Greece started the Olympics so long ago. I like the idea that the countries can agree that Greece should lead the parade.
During the Parade of Nations, I was fascinated by how many countries had red, white and blue for the colors in their flag. I probably missed some, but those countries with red, white and blue flags included Australia, Iceland, Chili, Netherlands, Norway, Czech Republic, France, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and Slovakia. Sure, some were missed because just at the moment I wanted to watch the ceremonies my little Buddy decided he needed to go out. I am pretty sure that there were 91 countries in the parade, though. There were some with red, white and light blue, but that isn’t as eye catching as the dark blue like ours.
The layout of the flag for Malaysia looked much like the United States flag. The colors are red, white and blue with a gold moon and star. In fact, there were about three or four that had the moon and star and I would love to know what that means. We know what the stripes and the stars mean on our flag. I would also like to know what the various animals or birds mean on a few flags. Spain, for example, has a lion. Albania has an eagle with two heads, and Kazakhstan has a gold eagle. I had never heard of that country and several others, couldn’t even begin to pronounce it, and certainly not spell it. I’ll try to look them up on the computer one day.
New Zealand’s flag is very pretty and is also red, white and blue, but I remember hearing that it might be changed, or maybe it was changed. It rings a bell that there was a problem over the flag, but I am not sure if it was ever settled. I do wonder why so many have the three colors of red, white and blue. I definitely think that the American flag is the prettiest, but maybe that’s true only because I know what those stripes and stars mean and why it was designed that way.
I seem to remember that a couple of men and George Washington designed our flag. I was taught that Betsy Ross sewed the first flag, but in later years that is said not to be true.
Vladimir Putin was there for the Olympics and for the Parade of Nations. It looked to me like he was asleep when Ukraine went by, but he stood when his own country went by. Frankly, I wish there had been some impressive government person from the United States there, but as far as I could determine there was not. I wish politics would be completely left out of the Olympics.
When the German flag went by, I did wonder if the flag they carried is the same one the country had when Hitler was in power. But no, because I’m sure the swastika was on Hitler’s flag. After the American flag I think the Canadian flag is the prettiest.
The light show before and after the parade was outstanding, and the singing of “Imagine” made it near perfection. Just about every person had a mask on, but no one there watching. I didn’t see who put the fire to the Olympic flame. To me, the most dramatic moment in lighting of the flame was in 1996 when Muhammad Ali walked up the steps to light it. He could barely walk, but he made it.
