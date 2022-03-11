Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart. Psalm 37:4
Lent is that special season of giving a person the opportunity to make changes in their lifestyle so the rest of the year will help us be disciplined to live successfully. I have given us some thoughts about some changes that can be very useful if applied.
If you have been struggling lately with troubles or challenges, you’re not alone. This is a completely normal part of life. If everything always worked out in your favor, that would be the anomaly. But just because you have had a lot of setbacks in your life doesn’t mean you can’t overcome them. You are strong and capable of doing anything. No matter how bad things might seem, there is a way to find that strength inside, learn from them, and overcome them.
Look for Meaning Behind Your Obstacles
To overcome troubles in your life you need to identify the meaning behind them. There is a lesson to be learned even from the biggest failures or the saddest moments of your life. What kind of meaning can you find?
Remember the meaning isn’t always obvious right away and might not even seem like a good thing in the beginning. If the trouble you are experiencing is that you lost your job and are now struggling to find a new one of the same type, maybe the meaning behind this is a new career path altogether, relocating somewhere else, or looking for a different type of company. Moving forward, in this case, might be sitting for a minute in your grief, then deciding to change the trajectory of your life.
Remove What Isn’t Necessary
As you overcome your obstacles, focus on resources that will help you and what is actually in your control. Avoid anything that doesn’t serve you, from drama and toxic energy to hurdles that aren’t yours to jump through. Not every trouble you experience needs to become an overly dramatic challenge in your life. Sometimes, it’s just a sign that the path wasn’t meant for you.
But if you find that following an obstacle, you discover people in your life who are not supportive or who bring you down even further, now is the time to spend less time with them. Instead, focus on the people in your life who are supportive, the things that bring you joy, and your next steps as you move forward onto bigger and better things.
Be Open to New Ideas
Try to have an open mind to find new ideas when it comes to resolving the troubles you are hoping to overcome. Finding new ideas can feel a little overwhelming in the beginning, because you want to just focus on what went wrong in your life. The negative experiences do sometimes outweigh the potential positive experiences but try to find your strength.
Open your mind to other possibilities. Whether you find a solution to the original problem or use it as a guide to finding an entirely new path, the more open-minded you can be, the easier it will be to find another path.
You Find Your Power Through the Experience
Every experience you have in your life is where your power to overcome begins. These experiences are shaping who you are and who you will become. As a youth, you don’t have all the power you are going to possess one day, so if you are young and trying to get through challenges, just accept that you don’t know everything right now, and find a way to keep trying and keep moving forward. As you get older and learn more from these experiences, your inner power will begin to strengthen. Although, the key here is, never limit God as He is at work within you.
Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help
Asking others for help and support does not take away from your power. The strongest people know when it is time to reach out for help, get support from friends, and seek the knowledge of people who are experts in this particular field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.